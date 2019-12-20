On a recent Sunday night at Kiwanis Holiday Lights, families huddled in the cold outside Santa’s house as they waited to meet the star attraction.
Steve Hill, of rural Rapidan, clearly fits the profile with his whitish, gray beard and red suit. He also has the ideal personality, greeting Ashley and Tim Simon and their young daughters, Brielle and Jaelyn, with a soothing baritone voice and a smile.
The kids hop on his lap and pose for a picture, and he gently asks them what they would like for Christmas, listening intently to their answers and giving them plenty of chances to make sure all their questions and requests have been answered.
Brielle and her sister Jaelyn in unison say, “A Barbie Dreamhouse!” Then Brielle ads with confidence, “A Hello Kitty camper and an art set.”
Even though Sibley Park is about an hour’s drive from Montgomery, Ashley and Tim Simon try to come every year to see the lights and have a one-on-one with Santa.
Another young boy, Nash Emanuel, of Adams, a small town in Mower County, isn’t so certain about this strange man with a white beard and a red suit. But his grandmother, LeAnn Emanuel, said his straight face and quizzing look is a sign he’s opening up to the idea.
“This is his third visit of Santa this season, but this is the first time he has not cried or screamed, so he’s warmed up to Santa,” Emanuel laughed.
Kids’ reactions to seeing this mythical large elf they’ve heard so much about are as varied as the requests, which range from a Whoopee Cushion to a 3-year-old girl’s request for a credit card. Hill reacts by saying he’ll need a note of approval from Mom and Dad, and if they say OK, he’ll do his best.
Hill, who has been putting on the red suit for over a decade, said one thing he’s learned in the role is to try to understand the encounter from a child’s perspective — from the shy to outgoing personalities.
“I had one little girl recently; she told me what she wanted, and she stood right there while I was talking to her brother and every time he took a breath, she’d start talking to me,” Hill laughed. “He’d take another breath and she’d start talking again.”
Some kids, especially those younger than 5 years old, can be quite shy. One girl sat on his lap, hugged him and stroked his beard without saying a single word, despite his prompting about what she wanted for Christmas. Going with the flow is key to succeeding in this role.
“I have two goals,” Hill said. “One is to make this the greatest experience I can for any child that’s there. The other is to give Mom the best picture I can for her because she’s done all the work. If I can accomplish those two goals, I’m quite happy.”
Hill and fellow Santa helper Nick Mart, of Armstrong, Iowa, have been taking turns meeting with people of all ages at Santa’s House at the park for the past three years, when the original Santa’s helper retired. It’s Mart’s 33rd year filling the role, performing both commercially and making house calls during the holiday season. He was inspired by observing Santa decades ago when he used to live in Mankato.
“I was out at the Madison East mall — it would have been the Christmas of ’86,” Mart said. “I saw the Santa that was working there. I just sat there and watched him for an hour or so.”
He headed to Joann Fabrics and picked out everything he would need for a Santa suit. The following year, he debuted as Santa and hasn’t looked back. A Kiwanis volunteer saw him in Iowa and was impressed. Another volunteer recommended Hill, and the two take turns every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said Hill and Mart are volunteers. Hill got his start doing commercial Santa work at a mall but found he didn’t enjoy that as much. Now he devotes his time to nonprofits. Aside from Kiwanis Holiday Lights, he makes local appearances at the Committee Against Domestic Abuse shelter and the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Mart and Hill, who see upward of 500 kids on Friday and Saturday nights, say many of the requests are timeless. Legos and dolls continue to be popular, but technology also has required they keep up to speed on the newest toy trends for kids.
“There’s always new technology the kids are asking for,” Mart said. “So I spend time at big-box stores to see what’s on the shelves, so I can keep up to date with what’s out there. When kids come and ask me for an L.O.L. doll, I know what that is.”
Many questions pertain to Santa in general, whether it’s about the reindeer or life on the North Pole. One thing Hill never does is come out and say he is the official Santa Claus.
“They will ask me if I’m the real Santa Claus,” Hill said. “I let them tug at my beard and let them make the decision if I am or not. If they say, ‘I just came from the mall and Santa was there.’ I say, ‘Santa can’t be in every place all the time, so some of us help him out.’”
Two years ago, Mart suggested to Wojcik that they add a mailbox for letters to Santa, and Wojcik loved the idea. They installed a mailbox right by Santa’s House in the barn area of the lights display. Wojcik said people from Mart’s hometown in Iowa donated all of the envelopes, stationary and stamps.
Last year they received 120 letters and Mart responded to every single one that had a return address, personalizing references to what the kids had written in the letter. The children’s letters range in length from a single sentence to several full pages.
“One of them had four pages of what they wanted for Christmas,” Mart said. “That was the longest letter. “The shortest one was: ‘All I want for Christmas is for my family to be happy.’”
Requests such as that have the strongest effect on Mart. He gets choked up recalling how one young lady told him she wanted to be cancer free.
“So I took her hand and I said a little prayer for her,” Mart said. “Last year she came back and said, ‘Do you remember me? Three months ago my doctors told me I was cancer free.’ I know it wasn’t just me, and I don’t forget what the meaning of Christmas is when I’m doing this.”
