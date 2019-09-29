MANKATO — The Minnesota State University Small Business Development Center received a $274,000 state grant to provide programs and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Mankato area.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a total of $2.7 million in grants to 13 nonprofits that provide services and technical assistance to emerging businesses and entrepreneurs in Minnesota.
The Business Development Competitive Grant Program, which was approved during the 2019 legislative session, provides funding to groups that offer business assistance to targeted groups, including women, minorities, rural residents, technology-based companies and entrepreneurs.
