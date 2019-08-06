NORTH MANKATO — Looking for more skilled welders, five area manufacturers and a labor union on Tuesday put their money where their "Help Wanted" signs are.
Led by Mankato-based Jones Metal, the industrial and labor organizations pledged $200,000 to South Central College for a major upgrade and expansion of the school's welding lab.
Coupled with bonding dollars provided by the state of Minnesota, the industry donations will create a lab capable of teaching 20 students at a time rather than the previous 12-student capacity.
"I really look forward to good results and lots of students with lots of skills coming through," said Sarah Richards, president and CEO of Jones Metal.
The $100,000 contribution from Jones Metal was made through the Page Jones Richards Family Fund, a charitable foundation set up by the founders of the company. Cecil and Mildred Jones, Richards' grandparents, were great believers in the value of skills learned through a technical education.
"If you had technical skills, you could support yourself and your family pretty much anywhere you went," Richards said during a ceremony announcing the gifts.
The other donors, providing $20,000 each, were G&S Manufacturing of Courtland; Industrial Fabrication Services Inc. of Lake Crystal; Jarraff Industries Inc. of St. Peter; Truck Bodies & Equipment International of Lake Crystal; and the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees of Plumbers Local 34 and Pipefitters Local 455.
The fundraising effort was coordinated by the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation and follows an announcement in May that the Mankato Clinic Foundation was donating $350,000 for enhancing the equipment and facilities used to teach future nurses, EMTs and medical technicians at SCC.
In both cases, the private sector donations are enhancing the renovations on the North Mankato campus funded by the 2017 Minnesota Legislature through a $9.6 million bonding appropriation. The added capacity provided by the new lab is critical because students are recognizing the merits — and accompanying employment opportunities — of a welding certificate from SCC. The program is filled to capacity this fall.
"South Central College's welding program is strong, due in large part to our industry partners who support it financially like this, as well as by serving on our advisory committee and providing employment opportunities for our students," said Erin Aanenson, executive director of the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation.
Those students won't immediately reap the benefits of the new welding lab when they arrive for the first day of classes Aug. 26. The lab will be under construction into October, said SCC President Annette Parker. A mobile trainer will be used in the interim.
But when the new lab opens, students will notice its size — large enough not only to accommodate more students but also to allow them to work safely and productively, Richards said. The lab will also employ newer technology that's increasingly in use in the real word to provide the precision required in a wide variety welding techniques.
Parker applauded Richards for her advice as well as her company's financial support.
"You helped us so that we knew what we were doing and then you supported us," Parker said.
And SCC will be helping Jones Metal and the other manufacturers to thrive and expand locally by providing the skilled workers they need, Richards said.
Even as mechanization is transforming manufacturing, it still requires people for quality control.
"Welding is and it always will be an art form and will always require the human that really knows welding and what a good weld looks like," Richards said, adding that SCC's program teaches students that. "This program really gives them a tremendous foundation to start their career."
