NEW ULM — The August Schell Brewing Company is planning to purchase the vacant Target building in New Ulm — dormant for nearly five years — for extra warehouse and office space and for a central location for the company’s Starkeller operation.
Owner Ted Marti recently sent a letter to city officials outlining the proposal and met with the City Council last week, which he said was receptive to bringing the building back to life since Target announced they were closing the store at the end of 2015.
“We’re getting zoning approval and don’t anticipate any problems there,” Marti said. “It’s not a done deal, but it’s pretty much for sure.”
New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton said there have been two other inquiries about the building over the years, but Schell’s is the first serious contender. Because Target was zoned for retail, the building would need to be rezoned for warehouse and production use, and for a brewpub.
“They haven’t acquired the property, so it’s sitting down with Schell’s to see what is the best way to either re-zone or do a conditional use permit, or an interim use permit,” Dalton said. “Maybe it’s forming a special zoning district just for Schell’s itself.”
Marti said there is no room for expansion at the original brewery, which was founded in 1860. The company owns two warehouses and leases another in the outskirts of town — the old Target building is larger than those three warehouses combined.
“We got to thinking about the future, with really no room at the brewery for even any production expansion,” he said. “We took another look at Target and saw how convenient it was with a lot of space in that parking area and so we got serious about it pretty quick.”
Vice President of Operations Kyle Marti said the acquisition will allow them to bring the three warehouses they currently are using under one roof while doubling the amount of space. He said the central location will cut costs for transporting supplies and making local deliveries.
“Right now, with our current warehousing, it takes about an hour for our truck to get there, unload and come back,” Kyle Marti said. “This should hopefully decrease that time by about 30 percent.”
The entire Starkeller operation, which specializes in sour beers and has a brewpub located on the north end of town, would be moved to the old Target building. Kyle Marti said they anticipate using the vast parking lot for festivals, farmers markets and other events. The original brewery is just a few city blocks from the Target building.
“Because it’s so close, people could walk back and forth,” Ted Marti said.
The Starkeller operation specializes in sour beers, brewed separately from the regular beers to avoid cross-contamination from bacteria used in sour beer production, which gives the beer it’s tart flavor. The Starkeller brewpub would offer both regular and sour beers along the southeast corner of the building.
“It would be right along Broadway there towards the Burger King side of the building,” Kyle Marti said. “There’s a little bit of green space there that would be a nice little area for an outdoor beer garden for the Starkeller.”
Other renovations to the building include adding a loading dock, tearing out the flooring to put in thicker concrete to hold forklifts and other heavy machinery, to raise the ceiling and possibly create offices for the marketing and graphics department.
The exterior would also get a facelift in style and colors, along with added greenspace outside.
Dalton said the city will be working closely with the company to make sure their plans can go forward in the coming months. Schell’s is hoping to acquire the building by early summer if all goes as planned.
“By mid-June, we hope to have it signed, sealed and delivered,” Ted Marti said.
