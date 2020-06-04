NEW RICHLAND — Volunteers have been cleaning up rubble and debris after high winds caused a historic church’s steeple to fall to the ground Tuesday evening in New Richland.
Le Sueur River Lutheran Church was built and founded in 1861 to serve newly arrived Norwegian immigrants who moved the area in the 1850s, according to the church’s Facebook page.
Several tornadoes and severe thunderstorms were reported throughout south-central Minnesota between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed multiple tornadoes south of Mankato. One was spotted about five miles north of Mapleton just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. Another was reported west of Waldorf around 5:45.
New Richland was in the path of a tornado, although it wasn’t clear as to whether it was a tornado that directly hit the church. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 55 mph in the area that night.
Church member Mary Edwardson said the church was in the middle of a remodeling project, although that part of the church was spared. Volunteers have been helping to clean up debris over the past two days and were putting a tarp where the steeple had been in preparation for scattered thunderstorms forecast for Thursday evening.
“Right now, it’s mostly carpenters and some council people,” Edwardson said Thursday. “We’re just doing what we can to clean up trees and debris.”
The church is in the process of assessing the damage, and Edwardson said they hadn't yet determined what their insurance policy will cover.
