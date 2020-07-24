MANKATO — Some girls got tips this week on how to be stronger, smarter and bolder with role models showing them how to do just that.
Girls in grades K-3 met with local women in leadership roles, learning about future careers as part of a weeklong camp.
A partnership between the YWCA and Girls Inc., the camp, held at Hilltop Methodist Church, is part of a nationwide effort to empower girls from a young age, with a focus on STEM-based curriculum and the arts.
“The goal of Girls Inc. is to encourage all girls to be strong, smart and bold,” said Lydia Jagodzinski, girls programming director for the Mankato YWCA. “They do that through movement, so like games, STEM-based activities. They like to root it in STEM because only 15% of STEM careers are females.”
Jagodzinski applied for and received a $10,000 grant to bring the camp back after a seven-year hiatus, providing full scholarships for most of the campers.
“The theme this year is She-roes,” she said. “We’ve had different female leaders in our community come in and talk to the girls every day.”
Former Minnesota State University Student Government President Anisa Omar spoke to the girls Thursday to talk about voting and elections. Omar leads the student organization IGNITE Women in Politics at MSU.
“Lydia reached out to me and said they were doing a segment about voting,” Omar said. “Being that I led a campaign and had that experience, she asked me to join and assist them in setting up their campaign and reading about voting and about how young girls can enact change at any age.”
After reading a book to the girls about a second grader who encourages her city government to build a park, the kids designed campaign posters with suggestions on how to celebrate their last day of camp Friday. Then they voted on it.
“It’s about that civic engagement to go participate in things,” Omar said.
When Omar asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grew up, many said they wanted to be bosses, scientists and doctors. One was quite specific: She wanted to be an astrophysicist.
“One young lady said she would like to learn more about Black leaders,” Omar said. “Knowing that thought is already there at a young age, how can we build upon that? They’re already building that sense of community, so it’s knowing you have that support system even after the camp to fall back on.”
Along with the science experiments and crafts, the camp provided a chance for kids socially isolated from their peers to hang out and bond.
“These kids haven’t seen kids their age in months,” Jagodzinski said. “So, it’s fun being able to watch them connect with each other.”
Nine-year-old Peyton Anderson, a student at Rosa Parks Elementary, found a new best friend at the camp.
“We were like twins,” Anderson said. “We were wearing the same colors and pretending to be cats.”
First-grader Lauren Hood enjoyed the crafts, which ranged from constructing shoes with foam, pompoms and fabric, to a bracelet she made with colored beads spelling out her name in binary code.
“I’m the person that knows the most about art in my family, like crafting,” Hood said. “I like making things that are more pop-up.”
The She-roes camp is one of five Mankato YWCA programs geared to empowering girls and young women, and Jagodzinski said they’re planning to extend the K-3 program into the fall. Depending on what the school year looks like, that could involve after-school programming, but she said they’re planning to offer programming on non-school days for sure.
“No matter what, we’re going to do some extent of the program, but we’ll know more next week,” she said.
