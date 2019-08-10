MANKATO — Despite the phone number on the "caller ID" screen Saturday morning, it was not the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office or Mankato police asking county residents to send them money if they wanted to avoid legal trouble.
The sheriff's office and Mankato police received four reports from citizens from 8:15-9:30 a.m. Saturday reporting the scam attempt.
"The caller informed the citizens they missed a court date and needed to pay certain sums of money to stay out of trouble," according to Lt. Anthony Adams of the sheriff's office. "It is believed the calls were generated through a phone application, and the public should be reminded no officer or deputy would be making calls requesting money because of a missed court date or anything else associated with legal issues."
