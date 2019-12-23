If you’ve made the rounds at Kiwanis Holiday Lights display and are still yearning for more, a cul-de-sac in North Mankato has the perfect remedy.
A group of neighbors living on Omega Court synced together an elaborate exhibition of lights and dancing holiday characters adorned with yard decorations — and people from all over town are taking notice.
Since the five houses coordinated the holiday lights display set to music back in November, a steady stream of cars rolls through every night where they tune their car radios to 88.1 FM, especially on weekends, right at 5:01 p.m., when the dancing lights and music come to life from a computer controlled timer.
Resident Kai Schutte has been tinkering with computer programmed lights for years, but when the Arizona transplant and his family moved to North Mankato three years ago, he discovered his neighbors had a passion for holiday lights too. So, he reached out to see if they would join him in one big coordinated holiday lights display.
“Last year I decided to upgrade everything and ended up with 64 channels, and it was just our house,” Schutte said. “I basically poked and prodded our neighbors. This year we’re trying to combine everything.”
One of his neighbors, Jeff Timm, began using choreographed lights when Schutte gave him his old controller, which he used last year. This summer, Schutte’s sister shared a Facebook post from a St. Cloud family who were selling all of their yard ornaments and lights. Schutte and Timm drove a truck up to St. Cloud and bought it all.
“We got a carousel, a Ferris wheel, a teeter-totter and a swing from this guy, and a bunch of mega trees and lights — just a ton of stuff,” Timm said. “It filled the whole truck.”
Five households participated this year and a sixth plans to connect their display with the others next Christmas. The set-up began in October so they could firmly plant the larger moving pieces in the ground before it froze. Timm built a 15-foot-tall reindeer out of plywood, and they debuted the lights display on Thanksgiving.
Since then, word of mouth led to a growing stream of cars and pedestrians coming by to see it for themselves. Some people are simply fascinated by the technology and how it works.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Timm said. “I took my garbage cans down to the street one night and I ended up talking to a gentleman for close to 10 minutes. He was asking, ‘How did you do this?’ It’s been a lot of fun.”
Schutte’s house is essentially mission control. His computer is aligned with a 16-channel box and each channel has an extension cord, sending out a signal to the other houses, which also have control boxes. He programmed his computer so the lights will do specific things at certain times during each of the four songs that play in a loop.
“I have a speaker that’s set up outside and there’s one at the other end of the cul-de-sac, so if people are walking through they can still hear the music,” Schutte said.
“All I want for Christmas is You,” begins the set, followed by the theme songs from Dr. Suess’ “The Grinch” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” before concluding with “Amazing Grace.”
Schutte’s and Timm’s sons volunteered to take turns putting on a Santa suit and handing out candy canes. They also held a toy drive for kids admitted to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“We basically took five sacks full of toys people had donated, from the L.O.L. surprise dolls and little ponies, to monster trucks,” Schutte said. “I’m hoping the nurses can be able to brighten kids’ unfortunate event, if they are staying there during the holiday season.
He said they are already in the early stages of planning how to make next year’s neighborhood lights display even bigger.
The Grinch adorned with lights on one yard this year has inspired them to consider building on the theme of Whoville, complete with the big bent Christmas tree from that story, and the Grinch himself appearing alongside Santa for pictures.
Timm plans to build a second reindeer to go with a life-sized sleigh full of large presents, and a ladder leading up to the 9 foot high sleigh that kids can crawl up to.
“It’s been fun,” Schutte said. “Next year we’re going to take all the moving pieces and turn it into more of an amusement park.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.