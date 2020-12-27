MANKATO — A Sibley County resident between the ages of 90-94 was one of 40 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Sunday report.
The MDH update included two days’ worth of data, because of reporting delays over the Christmas holiday. But the numbers weren’t all that much different than recent single-day reports.
The nine-county region had 99 new cases, with 25 in Blue Earth County and 16 in Faribault County. Waseca County had 12, Le Sueur had 11 and Nicollet County's 11 new cases pushed the cumulative totals past 2,000 there.
Brown County had nine new cases, followed by three in Martin County and two in Sibley County. Watonwan County reported no new cases Sunday.
Statewide, the MDH reported 2,534 new cases out of 88,000 test results — with a cumulative total of 409,061 — meaning about 7% of the state's residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 388,919 Minnesotans no longer require isolation.
Health Care workers make up just under 8% of all positive cases in the state.
Averaged over the past week, the test positivity rate in Minnesota has now dropped to about 4.7 percent — below the 5 percent threshold state officials have said is cause for concern.
The last time that weekly average positivity rate was below 5 percent was in the first week of October.
Even as state health officials applaud the improving picture on caseloads and hospitalizations, they have continued to warn that conditions could change dramatically if people don’t stay vigilant during the year-end holidays.
