MANKATO — Jesse Spiess and his employees are happy to be back at work under after the governor relaxed some of workplace closures.
"I build boat and boat lift covers, so they can't put those out without them. The demand right now is for the boat stuff. Everyone's trying to get ready for summer," said Spiess, who owns Mankato Tent and Awning.
"We're busy. We'll be busy through May for sure."
A new executive order from Gov. Tim Walz allowed as many as 20,000 businesses representing up to 100,000 employees reopen this week after they implement safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Most of the businesses are "non-critical" manufacturers and offices where there is little to no interaction with the public or customers. A majority of manufacturers and some retail stores were deemed "essential" early on and never had to close.
While it's uncertain how many of the newly qualified businesses reopened their buildings, it appears that non-essential manufacturers were moving back to production but that many office buildings remain mostly vacant as employees continue to work from home.
Accounting firms, such as Eide Bailly, CliftonLarsonAllen and Abdo, Eick, & Meyers, along with other professional firms, have settled in to doing business with most employees working from home and a few in the office and are continuing the practice.
Jeff Lang, a principal at CliftonLarsonAllen, said that while they are continuing to encourage employees to work from home, they are beginning to prepare for when they will be reopening their office.
"We're starting an evaluation process. We sent a survey to our employees to gauge their interest in returning to the office."
He said if some employees want to return to the office, they will allow them to while doing it in a way that will protect them.
He said the firm is avoiding face-to-face visits with clients and doing a lot of video meetings.
While Walz is allowing more businesses to open, his stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least May 4.
Spiess said there's no problem keeping the staff of five safely separated at the Tent and Awning facility on Range Street in North Mankato.
"There's five of us in a 7,000-square-foot building, so we're plenty spread out. We haven't opened the doors to walk-in customers."
While sewing covers for boats and boat lifts is the focus now, Tent and Awning does a wide variety of custom sewing, serving customers from hog operations to medical facilities.
"We do pretty much everything that can be sewn except for upholstery work."
Darrell Wolf, general manager of Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics in Mankato, said their parent company is gradually reopening plants as they are allowed to.
He said Wisconsin-based Johnson Outdoors will be "strictly adhering to public health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Wolf said employees who are able to work from home will continue to do so. At its production facilities, such as the Mankato plant that makes Minn Kota electric boat motors, they are employing "stringent, ongoing cleaning protocols" and taking other steps to protect workers.
"We have implemented workflow processes and practices which limit employee interaction."
Wolf said they are using a 6-foot separation rule and good personal hygiene directives.
Walz's executive order does not allow bars and restaurant to reopen, but many continue to have carry-out, curbside or delivery service. "Noncritical" retail stores also remain closed to public traffic.
John Considine, of Greater Mankato Growth, said he has heard of more local retail stores that are trying to increase their online presence and sales while keeping their doors closed to customers.
Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership, told the Star Tribune that many of the large companies his group represents are still working on plans for going back to business.
“It’s going to be a gradual return, company by company, industry by industry, as employers work to ensure that they can provide a safe environment,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.