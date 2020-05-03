MANKATO — The South Central Health Care Coalition urged southern Minnesota residents to remain diligent following Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order, which was extended to May 18.
Regional Coordinator Eric Weller encouraged residents to stay home when possible, wear a mask in public, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.
"It's much better to keep up these precautionary measures now than to have to do this all over again if an outbreak occurs," Weller said.
SCHCC is a collaboration of private and public partners who prepare for, respond and recover from emergency events. The organization serves Blue Earth and surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.