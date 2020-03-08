MANKATO — For some, Mankato’s unseasonably warm weather on Sunday was a chance to go for a hike or a bike ride. For others, it was a chance to take advantage of the remaining snow before it melts.
By 4 p.m., the temperature in Mankato was 59 degrees, although Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office, said Sunday’s high of 62 came later in the day due to daylight savings time’s 7 p.m. sunset.
The parking lot at Minneopa State park was nearly full Sunday afternoon, as hikers took advantage of the warm weather to visit the falls rushing with melted snow water.
“It’s been crazy busy this weekend,” said Todd Dailey, assistant park manager at Minneopa. “A lot of people are coming because the snowmelt has increased the flow through the creek, so it’s providing us with a really beautiful waterfall right now.”
Joan and Mark Hansen, of Truman, said the falls is one of their favorite places in the area. Their first date was here, and they decided to grab a burger in Mankato before visiting the falls. As they passed through Lake Crystal on their way to Mankato, they stopped at Minneopa Creek north of town to check the water level.
“Today we looked and the banks were overflowing, so we knew when we got here it would be a big flow,” Joan Hansen said.
Jordan Vogelsang, of Janesville, and Samantha Laatsch, of Owatonna, also came out to see the waterfall. It was Laatsch’s first time at Minneopa State Park.
“We try to get out as much as we can, but we go out for walks more in the springtime,” Vogelsang said. “It’s a little easier to take the dog out in the spring.”
While many visitors to the park viewed the falls from the top, several made the trek down the large set of stairs to the creek. Mark Hendrickson, of Mankato, and his daughter Lauren, were surprised to see the falls had turned over from ice to water so quickly.
“I didn’t realize it would be moving as fast as it is today,” Mark Hendrickson said. “We’re tired of being cooped up inside, so it was nice to get out and enjoy the park and the nice weather.”
Across town at Mount Kato, skiers enjoyed the warmer temperatures as well, and were determined to take advantage of the remaining five feet of snow on the slopes.
“I’m surprised they’re still open, but I’m happy they are,” said Gus Lennartson, of Skyline, who came out with his dad, Eric, shortly after Mount Kato opened for the day.
Gus Lennartson said the rising temperature meant the ice had turned to slush, which he welcomed, adding there were spots where the snow was better for skiing this weekend than it had been all year.
“Slush is better than ice,” he said. “It’s slower and softer.”
Veronica Julian, of Mankato, who came out to ski with her daughter, Tia, agreed.
“It’s slushier today, but I don’t mind that,” she said. “You go slower and can enjoy the day – you’re not down at the bottom in 30 seconds.”
She said they come out as much as possible to make use of their season pass. Tia Julian was wearing just a sweatshirt out on the slopes, although a few skiers were wearing only their t-shirts.
“I’m fairly certain if the weather gets a little bit warmer, she’s going to be in her t-shirt,” Veronica Julian said. “It’s fun to just watch them out there in their shorts and tank tops.”
While many opted for recreation, about 30 firefighters took advantage of the thinning ice for water-rescue training at Hiniker Pond in North Mankato. On Sunday morning, Dan Bernardy, a fire operations supervisor with the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, led area firefighters in a simulated rescue of a vehicle that fell through the ice as part of the Minnesota State Fire/Rescue/EMS School and Expo hosted by South Central College.
“They’re learning how to prioritize victims as they are approaching them in the water,” Bernardy said. “The firefighters came to this weekend training to learn these skills and bring them back to their departments.”
With the weekend’s warm temperatures, Bernardy said ice conditions changed fast. As they walked out onto the pond, the firefighters had to tread carefully and walk a distance from each other to avoid breaking through the ice.
“Weight distribution becomes a huge factor,” he said.
Hewett said the week’s temperatures will cool down, but remain above average, and the ice and snow will continue to melt.
“It will definitely feel like March again (Monday), with a high around 40,” Hewett said. “Tuesday through the end of the week it will be in the upper 40s.”
