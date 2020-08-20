It was a full house at the Langton residence in St. Clair as Barbara Langton prepared to teach her guests, four international students, how to make gumbo.
The day before, recent college graduate Alejandra Bejarano treated the household to homemade arepas, a Colombian flatbread stuffed with melted cheese.
Along with providing the students a temporary place to stay for a few days before they move into the dorms at Minnesota State University or into apartments, Barbara and C.J. Langton are devoted to giving the students an authentic American experience while also learning about the students’ cultures.
“We feel that it’s very important to expose these students to Americans, where they can see our homes, our way of life, our values,” C.J. Langton said.
Langton, a retired Baptist pastor, and his wife, Barbara, have spent several decades helping local international students with everything from a temporary place to stay, shopping for winter clothes, or lending a sympathetic ear to some of the challenges of living in a new country, such as culture shock or homesickness.
The couple say their Christian faith plays a significant role in helping MSU’s international students feel welcome, and while they are more than willing to share that faith, it’s done out of mutual respect for the students’ own cultural backgrounds.
“We invite them to go to church with us,” C.J. Langton said. “We tell them, if they want to, that’s wonderful; if they don’t want to, that’s fine with us. If they’re Muslim, we serve halal for them when they’re visiting.”
The Langtons first began assisting international students from the University of Minnesota when they lived in Minneapolis in 1986. Two years later, when they moved to the Mankato area, they volunteered to be an international student friendship family, an MSU program in its infancy at the time.
“We’re just there as a backup. If you’ve got a question or want to know something, if you’re confused by the culture, give us a call,” C.J. Langton said. “If you get too homesick, come on out and spend the weekend.”
One Chinese student living in an apartment in Mankato was having an especially tough time adjusting, calling them in tears. She was homesick, could she come and spend time with them?
“I’d say, ‘One of us will be there in about 20 minutes to pick you up,’” Barbara Langton said. “We just try to let them feel like they’ve got a home away from home.”
It was Bejarano’s fourth day staying with the Langtons late last week. She and a roommate couldn’t yet move into their new apartment when their previous lease ended, and they had been spending a lot of money on hotels and later an Airbnb for temporary lodging.
“Barbara said to come here,” Bejarano said. “You don’t need to waste all of your money on an Airbnb.”
Bejarano said she felt right at home from the beginning. Plus, she had a quiet place to work remotely for her job at Region Nine Development Commission as part of a fellowship with Lead for America.
“They’re very nice and attentive,” Bejarano said. “Pretty much anything you need help with, they’ll help you out. There are other international students who come here; if they need food, school supplies or help with furniture, they’re willing to help you out in any way they can.”
The Langtons open their home to students on holidays too, from Christmas to Thanksgiving, where they’ll invite anywhere from 35-40 international students over for dinner.
“I cannot bear the thought of there being students in the dorm or their apartment and having nowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day,” Barbara Langton said. “It’s so much fun and we don’t have a big house, but they don’t care. It’s being together and seeing that turkey.”
The couple frequently take out students for dinner to celebrate a birthday and have taken groups of students on trips to Lake Superior, or even one road trip to Key West, Florida. On a previous trip to Branson, Missouri, a student thanked them by putting together a book of photos from the trip.
MSU graduate student Isaac Boua, of Burkina Faso, was on that trip with six other students last fall.
When he arrived in Minnesota last year, he was expecting to be paired with a host family, but that didn’t materialize. He found an apartment, but it wouldn’t be ready for several days and a hotel was getting to be too expensive.
Then a friend who had been in Mankato for a while connected Boua with the Langtons.
Not only did they offer him lodging for a few days, but they set him up with everything he would need for his new apartment.
“They gave me a mattress, tables, lamps, plates and forks and spoons, everything I needed for my new place,” Boua said.
The volunteering doesn’t stop there though. Retirement has only strengthened C.J. and Barbara Langton’s resolve to help those in need.
In 2016, they took a self-funded trip to Greece to help distribute water to refugees fleeing war and persecution in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. At night, they would listen to their stories — of Yazidis fleeing genocide by ISIS, bombings and torture, of being shot at while trying to cross an international border, and the harrowing and dangerous journey on a raft across the Mediterranean Sea.
“We wanted to demonstrate that followers of Jesus were willing to go out of their way to help Muslims,” C.J. Langton said.
Every year, they travel to multiple disaster areas, cooking meals and helping people who have lost their homes to floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. Despite all of the effort they put in, Barbara Langton said those experiences give back even more.
“We get a lot more out of it than we give because you always come away so thrilled that you had the opportunity to do that,” Barbara Langton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.