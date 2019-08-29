ST. JAMES — This county seat of 4,607 people in Watonwan County has developed a reputation for its diversity, and community leaders plan to celebrate that at their third annual Multicultural Fiesta.
The Sept. 14 event in downtown St. James is free and open to the public.
Mayor Gary Sturm said the event came out of discussions with local groups such as the St. James Chamber of Commerce, Uniting Cultures and La Convivencia Hispana, an advocacy group for local immigrants. The city of St. James secured funding for the festival through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
“We enjoy about a 35-38 percent multicultural diversity in St. James,” Sturm said. “We have for many years. In an effort to respect each other’s differences and get to know all the cultures, we thought we’d start a unification project through Region Nine Development Commission and just our own experience through the last 20 years.”
A lineup of artists, performers, dancers and musicians will provide entertainment, along with kids’ activities throughout the day. A wide variety of vendors will serve ethnic food celebrating the town’s Swedish, Hispanic and Latino heritage, to name a few.
Sturm said the festival celebrates all immigrants, from the Swedes and Norwegians who arrived 100 years ago, to the third generation of immigrants from Mexico and Central America who came to St. James several decades ago as migrant workers.
“It goes to all of us wanting to work together for a common effort: to understand each other, to respect each other’s differences and to get to know more about each other’s culture,” Sturm said. “We have a lot of things in common and a lot to learn.”
Along with Aztec dancers, Mexican ballet, and Scottish bagpipes, the festival will feature Narren, a New Ulm-based performance group that celebrates the characters of German folklore going back hundreds of years.
“We’re a wooden masking group that entertains through dancing and storytelling,” said Sarah Berg, one of the Narren performers.
The group got its start 30 years ago when performers from Germany shared the tradition at New Ulm’s Heritagefest in 1989. Since then, Narren has performed regularly and accumulated 33 members, all who wear different wooden masks with a story behind them.
Also on the bill are the Native Pride Dancers, a Minnesota-based performance group that honors indigenous traditions through modern and traditional Native American dances. Christal Moose, who manages the group, said Sean “Stands Good” Soukkala, of Cottage Grove, will be performing at the fiesta in St. James.
“He is a grass dancer, flutist, singer and an exceptional public speaker, having MC’d national conferences since he was a teenager,” Moose said. “Sean is one of many dancers who work with St. Paul-based Native Pride Productions Inc. They travel all over the world sharing their culture through music and dance to fulfill their mission, which is to ‘educate, inspire, motivate and empower diverse communities to bridge cultural gaps through indigenous traditions.’”
Sturm said about 500 people showed up the first year of the festival, and they expect that number to double this year.
“It’s a good time, a good place to come and meet some new acquaintances and refresh some existing acquaintances that you have,” he said.
For Berg, who is performing in St. James for the third year in a row, the festival allows her and the other performers with Narren to not only share a German tradition but to learn from other performers and vendors.
“We like that it is multicultural,” Berg said. “So we’re able to share something as far as the German tradition, but they also have the Mexican dancers that will come and share their traditions, too. It’s such a neat community event that they have there. They’ve just been so friendly and it’s just a great experience.”
