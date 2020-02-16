ST. PETER — A fire severely damaged KingPins Bowling Center in St. Peter early Sunday morning.
About 20 firefighters were busy putting out the blaze at 9 a.m. as the collapsed building smoldered under a thick cloud of smoke.
Tyler Erickson, of St. Peter, who lives a block away on S. 4th St., said he saw the flames from his house at 7 a.m.
"I looked out and you could see the big flames shooting up with the smoke," Erickson said.
The popular bowling alley, at 1671 S. 3rd St., was purchased by Jessica Tonsfeldt and Dwight Selders in 2014. Selders was visibly shook up as he watched the building burn.
Selders' mother, Ruth Grover, started him bowling there at age 5 and coached him, according to a St. Peter Herald story published in September 2014 when the couple bought the business. In fact, Grover started the youth league in the mid-1980s at then Sioux Trail Lanes, which became Bowlero Lanes and since 2011 has been KingPins.
“There’s not any other bowling alley I’d like to own,” Selders told the St. Peter newspaper. “This has ties to my family for years. There’s the sentimental value that my mom started the youth league. My grandparents, Donald and Lucille Jaycox, used to live down the block, and it’s where I grew up.”
This story will be updated.
