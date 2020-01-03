ST. PETER — Platinum-selling country music singer Scotty McCreery had a larger than usual band backing him up during the half-time show at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on New Year’s Eve, including 38 students from the St. Peter High School marching band.
The St. Peter players joined more than 100 other students from across the country during the game between Kansas State and the Navy.
Band Director David Haugh said the concert and marching bands alternate between trips every two years. In 2018, the concert band performed in Europe. This is the third bowl game the band has played since Haugh became band director at St. Peter High School 10 years ago.
“Because we had done it before, we were automatically in,” Haugh said. “There were six bands total that performed.”
The band began rehearsing two of McCreery’s songs for three weeks in December before departing for Memphis during the winter break.
Haugh began arranging half-time bowl games when he was a band director in New Richland in 2003. He said a company called World Strides handles booking for high school bands around the country, from college football games to formal concerts.
“They just periodically contact me to see if I’m interested in doing another concert band or a bowl game,” Haugh said.
During the summer, Haugh and his family took a trip to Memphis to check out the city, meet some of the other directors, the bowl game committee and its chairman. They also scouted sites for the students to visit on their trip, including Graceland and the National Civil Rights Museum, which includes the hotel where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
The 38 students and five chaperones took a coach bus from St. Peter to Memphis on Dec. 29 and then spent the next day exploring the city.
It was sophomore Nathan Braam’s first trip with the band and to Memphis.
“Memphis is a great city,” said Braam, who plays snare drum. “We got to go down Beale Street in the downtown area and walked around a bit. There was a lot of action with street performers, and every 10 feet there was a new shop to go into.”
Braam said organizers held a banquet for the St. Peter High school students and the five other high school bands who performed alongside them.
The day before the game, which was Tuesday, the six high school bands had a three-hour rehearsal at the Liberty Bowl stadium. Senior drum major and baritone player Matthew Springer said one of the big challenges during the rehearsal was remaining in sync with all of the other bands spread throughout the field.
“In the field there was definitely a lag with echoing,” Springer said. “It was weird because you wanted to play with the people next to you, but you really had to watch the director to know what the actual timing was.”
For the last part of the practice, McCreery came out and they rehearsed two of his songs, “Feelin’ It” and “In Between.”
“He seemed like a down-to-earth, regular guy,” Haugh said. “We got a couple pictures blown up, one of him in rehearsal with us, one of us in uniform by ourselves and he signed them both.”
Along with the music, the six bands had to practice a whole sequence of moving from their seats and down through the large tunnel entering the playing field. Braam said the entire performance went off without a hitch.
“It was interesting to see how quickly everything came together,” Braam said. “The Kansas State marching band played prior to our performance. It was less than a minute transition from their walking off the field to our playing Scotty McCreery’s first song.”
After the game, the St. Peter students stayed up late to ring in the New Year, before a fire alarm caused the entire hotel to evacuate early in the morning. There wasn’t a fire, but the staff had trouble turning the alarms off and the band decided to head back to Minnesota that morning, arriving in St. Peter at 4:30 a.m. the next day.
Haugh said the entire experience of putting on a concert of that magnitude was fascinating to witness, and the game was close, with the Navy prevailing over Kansas State with fewer than 30 seconds remaining.
“Just seeing how they put these things together with a guest artist was quite an experience for the kids,” Haugh said. “The trip was amazing.”
