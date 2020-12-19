ST. PETER — Feeling the winter blues? The St. Peter Public Library has light therapy devices for checkout.
Gabriela Roemhildt, program recreation supervisor for the city of St. Peter, came up with the idea after receiving a $1,000 grant from nonprofit health insurance company UCare.
“I run a lot of the senior programming and lifelong learning programing,” Roemhildt said. “Their stipulation was to use it for something that we felt there was a need for and something that would benefit older adults.”
Light therapy lamps and devices mimic natural sunlight and are used to treat depression related to seasonal affective disorder or SAD, a condition caused by reduced sunlight during the winter months.
Roemhildt used the grant money to buy four luminary devices by the California-based company Miroco. She said it’s been a popular item for checkout for patrons curious about light therapy but haven't tried it before.
“They’ve been available for about a month,” she said. “With the pandemic and restrictions and now that we’re moving into winter, a lot of people are curious about light therapy, but they don’t want to take the plunge to purchase the device themselves. They’ve been surprisingly popular.”
St. Peter Public Library Supervisor Brenda McHugh has been getting the word out on social media and the library’s newsletter. She said the four devices were checked out immediately after they became available in November.
“There has been a lot of social media buzz,” McHugh said. “The first post we put on it got the most hits we’ve had in a long time, so I think people are excited about it. They went out right away when we first put them out.”
The lights come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Roemhildt did some online research to find some that had positive reviews and were also compact. The lights are about the size of a tablet or e-book and come with a case.
“It’s similar to a makeup mirror that you put on a dresser or counter,” Roemhildt said. “But rather than a mirror, it’s a full light. Theoretically it’s supposed to give you that sunshine that some people feel that they need because they're lacking from winter depression.”
Roemhildt became acquainted with light therapy firsthand from a family member affected by seasonal depression who uses light therapy during the winter or on overcast days to brighten her mood.
“She travels with one as a flight surgeon in the Air Force,” Roehmildt said. “She swears by it and anytime she goes someplace where it’s going to be overcast or not enough sun for her, she’ll travel with one and make sure she gets her daily dose of sunshine.”
McHugh said she hadn’t tried light therapy until the library began offering the devices for checkout. She recommends turning it on right away in the morning and setting it nearby to get the desired effect.
“I’ve never used one until we ordered one and I tried it out by my desk,” she said. “I like it because I don’t always get outside to see the sunshine, so it’s nice little thing to add to my desk.”
Patrons can check out the devices for a week at a time. It’s part of a recent push by the library to offer a wider variety of items for checkout.
“In addition to the light therapy lamps, we’re looking at putting puzzles out for checkout and maybe having a shelf of games,” McHugh said. “If there’s something else that folks are wanting to see, we can explore those options as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.