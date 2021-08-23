ST. PETER — Anyone who enters a government building or facility in St. Peter must wear a mask, according to a policy city officials instituted Monday.
But buildings such as the St. Peter Community Center show that some people don’t yet know about or aren’t adhering to that mandate.
Two older men without masks casually walked into a private room to meet friends. A company hosted lunch in a senior center, most of its members maskless. About a dozen young children in the adjacent St. Peter Community Childcare Center made an effort, but most wore their masks like chin guards.
The city this week joined Nicollet County in requiring face coverings for workers and visitors in government buildings, regardless of vaccination status. County and city policies apply to each entity’s respective facilities.
Despite comparable levels of COVID-19 transmission with most of the state now in the "high" category, officials from Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County said they were not yet considering mask requirements in public buildings. Those governments either recommend masks or encourage people to wear them if they feel uncomfortable.
St. Peter city officials had previously decided that if community spread reached the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest classification, masks would be required in all government facilities, said the city administrator’s executive secretary Barbara Luker. She said the city has no set timeline for removing the policy but will adjust with decreases in COVID’s spread.
Nicollet County became the first area government to reinstate a mask requirement inside public buildings when it did so Aug. 12. Bri Allen, a public health supervisor for the county, said officials agreed previously that if the CDC showed the area exhibiting “substantial” COVID spread, the second-highest level, a policy would take effect.
“The night of the 11th we hit that” substantial level of spread, Allen said, “and so the next day we transitioned to masking in our building.”
Officials in the county said their mandate is born of a CDC designation that recommends masks be worn indoors when community spread reaches a certain threshold. Except for three non-local counties with "moderate" spread, every county in Minnesota has “high” or “substantial” transmission rates that have been worsening.
Both distinctions, the CDC says, mean masks ought to be worn in public indoor settings. Nicollet County and St. Peter have taken that recommendation and made it a local requirement.
But Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said his county has a different interpretation of the public health advisory. Blue Earth County offices directly follow suit with the CDC’s policy, themselves recommending visitors and workers wear face coverings indoors.
“The County Board discussed this at a work session last Tuesday and continued to follow the CDC guidance of recommending that masks be worn in indoor facilities,” Meyer said. County officials meet Tuesday to discuss the state of COVID locally, he added.
The city of Mankato as of Monday had no plan to institute any policy requiring masks in municipal buildings, Communications and Engagement Director Edell Fiedler said.
North Mankato is not actively considering a mask requirement in public facilities, City Administrator John Harrenstein said. He referenced the 66% vaccination rate among residents of North Mankato who are 16 or older to say that people seem more comfortable indoors, with or without.
But he acknowledges increasing coronavirus cases locally and advises mindful behavior among residents.
“From the data that I’ve been given, we’re all aware there’s gonna be somewhat of a surge. We’re hopeful that that surge will be over somewhere in October,” Harrenstein said.
Nicollet County recorded 51 new COVID cases from Aug. 14-20, according to data compiled by The Free Press. That number is 70% higher than the previous week's total. Blue Earth County reported 117 new cases in the same period and observed a 41% week-to-week increase.
The decision to require masks in St. Peter commences a period of “relearning,” said Joey Schugel, director of the city’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department. Throughout the next couple of weeks that will mean gently reminding people the community center as well as the connected library now require guests to be masked.
Schugel and other officials emphasized that government workers can conduct most city business with people remotely, limiting the need for in-person interactions.
“Stop” signs on the entrances to the community center first inform guests St. Peter is experiencing the CDC’s highest designation of community spread of coronavirus. The signs tell them they can call Schugel’s department for other methods by which to fulfill their needs.
Some maskless guests Monday walked by the signs, seemingly without noticing them.
Verl Pettis, 73, wore a mask on a string around his neck but said he had no idea the community center was again requiring guests to wear them. “I don’t think we have to,” he said, pointing to a private group of about eight people gathered for lunch in the senior center. Most weren't wearing face coverings.
After being told the community center had implemented a mandate that day, Pettis gave a stunned look.
“I don’t get it,” he said, shaking his head and looking down. “It’s a bunch of liberal bull---- is what it is. Sorry, but that’s what it is.”
His frustration stems from the fact he was vaccinated in February and thought restrictive public health measures would begin gradually — and permanently — to ease. He knows he is supposed to wear a mask when around other folks, and he will, but that doesn’t mean he agrees with the measure.
“They change the playing field every week or so,” Pettis said of public health officials before walking out, stopping to hold the door for a woman with a walker.
Wanda Waage, 71, who was walking a brisk mile on the track in the center’s gymnasium, said she wouldn’t go anywhere without a mask. They must be worn even during exercise and, annoyance about increased huffing during her walk aside, she is fine with wearing one and happy others now must join her.
She has two grandchildren, one in the local middle school and one in high school. Waage said the St. Peter School Board’s decision to require masks in educational spaces for all students was similarly a relief to her.
Even when the spread was significantly reduced this summer, “It wasn’t over,” she said. “People weren’t doing what they should have been doing.”
The lurking virus has kept Waage from walking as regularly as she’d prefer, she said. Now, with a new mask requirement in place, she doesn’t think she will feel deterred from her mission to “get with it.”
“Ah, I’m losing my breath, I can’t talk as easily,” Waage said after a few minutes of walking with a reporter. She didn’t blame the mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.