ST. PETER — The Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Outdoor Pool in St. Peter will be closed for the rest of the season, according to a statement posted on the City of Saint Peter Facebook page Sunday.
“With safety in mind we have made the decision to close the pool for the season due to a pool staff testing positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “However, because of the safety measures in place there is very low risk of exposure to any recent pools users.”
The closure went into effect on Sunday. Those with questions are asked to call the Recreation Office at 507-934-0667.
The Free Press
