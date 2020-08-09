Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.