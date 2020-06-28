MANKATO — A Sleepy Eye woman was injured in a crash at Highway 22 and Highway 14 in Mankato at approximately 3:32 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cameron Bryce Batton, 25, of Mankato was driving a 2008 Mazda Tribute when it collided with a 2018 Jeep Compass, driven by Corey Donn Schewe, 56, of Sleepy Eye as both drivers were heading northbound on Highway 22.
Schewe's passenger, Tamara Joan Schewe, 53, of Sleepy Eye, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
