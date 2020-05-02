Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives are playing hardball in their effort to end the emergency powers Gov. Tim Walz has assumed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt announced Saturday that House Republicans will block passage of a package of infrastructure projects unless Walz’s emergency powers end.
Walz declared a “peacetime emergency” on March 13 in response to COVID-19, which gave him the power to close schools and businesses. These emergency powers are authorized by a decades-old law, with two key restrictions: the emergency powers need to be ratified by the state’s Executive Council of senior statewide officeholders, and can be overturned by a majority vote of both houses of the Legislature.
Republicans have a majority in the Minnesota Senate and have criticized Walz’s use of power “without consultation at least from the Republicans in the Senate.” The House has a DFL majority, the same party as Walz, and has defeated Republican attempts to end Walz’s order.
But the so-called “bonding bills” that the Legislature usually passes in even-numbered years such as 2020, where the state borrows money to fund infrastructure projects around the state, need a three-fifths majority to pass. That means the Democratic majority needs Republican votes to pass a bonding bill, and on Saturday Daudt said those votes are contingent on ending Walz’s emergency powers.
“The time for quick action is passed. I think it's time for a thoughtful approach with the Legislature engaged,” said Daudt, R-Crown.
Daudt said Walz’s emergency powers were necessary and proper early in the COVID-19 crisis, but that after nearly two months of emergency powers it was time for a change.
Spokespeople for Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman did not immediately respond to requests for comment after Daudt made his announcement late Saturday afternoon.
Daudt said House Republicans were behind him on making a bonding bill contingent on ending Walz’s emergency powers, even though that might mean his members taking a tough vote against important projects in their district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.