HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday she would “seriously reflect” on a stunning landslide victory by pro-democracy candidates in the city’s local election that was a clear rebuke of how she has handled violent protests that divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Pro-democracy candidates swept nearly 90% of 452 district council seats, which will help it take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils, said Wu Chi-wai, head of the biggest pro-democracy bloc.
Sunday’s results could force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month. The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on public support for the protests.
“It’s nothing short of a revolution,” said Willy Lam, a political expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “It’s a sound repudiation of the Carrie Lam administration and shows the silent majority are behind the demands of the protesters.”
Carrie Lam, the embattled leader of the territory, acknowledged that some people viewed the results as a representation of public “dissatisfaction with the current situation and the deep-seated problems in society.”
She said the government “will listen to the opinions of members of the public humbly and seriously reflect” on them.
The pro-democracy camp hailed its astounding gains as a victory for the people and said Lam and Beijing must now seriously heed protesters’ demands, which include free elections for the city’s leader and legislature as well as an investigation into alleged police brutality.
“We are only vehicles used to reflect the people’s concerns,” said Wu.
Beijing, which blames foreign powers for fomenting the unrest in Hong Kong, has showed no signs that it might soften its stance on the former British colony, which was returned to China in 1997.
