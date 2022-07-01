WASHINGTON — Here's Minnesota's House delegation voted during the week ending July 1. There were no key votes in the Senate.
The House and Senate are scheduled to be in recess next week.
HOUSE
Gun violence
The House on June 24 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (S. 2938), to establish a variety of measures intended to reduce mass shootings, including spending on behavioral health clinics, funding for school safety efforts, and restrictions on gun ownership by ex-convicts and those found by a court to be mentally ill. The vote was 234 yeas to 193 nays. The amended bill was then signed into law.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5.
Voting no: Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
