WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's House members voted when the House on Dec. 18 adopted two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The articles now go to a trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote for conviction on either article would remove Trump from office.
Article I: Abuse of power
Voting 230 for and 197 against, the House adopted the first of two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The article declares Trump abused the powers of the presidency when he and his administration withheld military aid to Ukraine and dangled the prospect of a White House visit by Ukraine's president in order to pressure Ukraine's government to announce investigations related to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and any Ukrainian role in hacking Democratic Party e-mails during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.
The article was supported by 229 of the 231 Democrats who voted and opposed by all 195 Republicans who voted. Michigan independent Justin Amash voted yes. The Democrats breaking party lines were Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was present for the roll call but answered "present" instead of taking a pro-or-con stand. The members not voting were Democrat Jose Serrano of New York and Republicans Duncan Hunter of California and John Shimkus of Illinois.
The 12th paragraph of the 13-paragraph article says Trump "abused the powers of the presidency by ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections."
A yes vote was to impeach President Trump for abuse of power.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Collin Peterson, D-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: None
Article II: Obstruction of Congress
Voting 229 for and 198 against, the House adopted the second of two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The article charges Trump with interfering with the House's constitutionally sanctioned impeachment process by directing executive branch agencies and current and former officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony. The article was supported by 228 of the 231 Democrats who voted and opposed by all 195 Republicans who voted. Amash voted yes. The Democrats breaking party lines were Van Drew, Peterson and Jared Golden, D-Maine. Gabbard answered "present" and Serrano, Hunter and Shimkus were absent from the roll call.
The ninth paragraph of the 11-paragraph article states that Trump "sought to arrogate to himself the right to determine the propriety, scope and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct.This abuse of office served to cover up the President's own repeated misconduct and to seize and control the power of impeachment -- and thus to nullify a vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives."
A yes vote was to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Peterson, Stauber
