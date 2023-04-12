RICHMOND, Ind. — About 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area near a recycling plant where a fire that started Tuesday afternoon continued Wednesday to send black clouds of toxic smoke billowing into the sky.
CNN reported that early air monitoring results are expected Wednesday according to Wayne County officials. Plastics, in part, are fueling the fire and the smoke is “definitely toxic,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said in a news briefing.
“There is a host of different chemicals that plastics give off when they’re on fire, and it’s concerning,” said Jones, who added that he expects the fire to continue burning for at least several days.
Residents within a half-mile of the fire have been ordered to evacuate, CNN reported, and authorities might modify the order depending on wind directions, Jones said.
The fire occurred at a former factory site that lately had been used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said.
“They were under a city order to clean up and remediate that site,” Snow told The Associated Press. “We knew that was a fire hazard the way they were storing materials.”
Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire" that apparently started in a tractor-trailer parked onsite and spread quickly. He said the fire had been contained on three sides by early Tuesday evening. The exact cause was not immediately known.
“This is an indoor and outdoor storage facility — very, very large,” the mayor said.
There were no reports of injuries. People outside that radius who live downwind of the fire were advised to keep windows closed and pets inside.
Wind from the west blew black smoke across the state border into Ohio.
Bethesda Worship Center in Richmond offered temporary shelter for people forced out of their homes, while other agencies were trying to arrange hotel rooms if necessary, Pastor Ken Harris said.
Snow said state and federal regulators were at the scene to assess air quality and other environmental impacts.
Richmond has a population of 35,000.
