Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.