Mailing It In: Data shows mailed ballots benefit both parties in battleground states

“This leads us to think how politicized this vote method has become because of (President Donald) Trump’s criticism of the method, and how Republicans are taking cues from the president and following with it. This is a bit concerning because it is going to shake people’s trust in this voting method, which we know is safe. The fraud cases are so small and isolated, but that also may make voters lose trust and faith in the electoral system and the outcome of the election.”

Enrijeta Shino, a University of North Florida assistant professor of political science.

