Minnesota will barely keep its eight congressional seats in the U.S. House according to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau Monday.
Census officials say six states will gain seats in the House while seven states will lose a seat. Minnesota's eighth seat was saved by a razor-thin margin as New York only needed to count 89 more people to take the seat Minnesota kept, according to Census officials.
"It's not unusual for there to be a small margin like that," Kristin Koslap, a senior technical expert for the Census Bureau, said. Koslap noted Utah needed 231 residents in 1970 to keep all of its congressional seats at the time.
Minnesota's total population as of April 2020 is 5,706,494. The state's population grew by 7.6% since 2010, slightly above the national average.
The news puts to rest concerns over the state's influence in Washington, D.C., as Minnesota has grown in population more slowly than southern states in recent years. Lawmakers tout Minnesota's nation-leading census self-response rate as a key factor in keeping its seats.
"It's a very big plus for the state to maintain the congressional seat, both in terms of the different voices and in terms of the influence we have in Congress," said state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
Population numbers are used to determine how the U.S. House's 435 seats are allocated to each state, a process known as apportionment.
The U.S. population grew by about 7.4% from 2010 to 2020, its slowest rate of growth since the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau. The nation's population grew by about 9.7% between 2000 and 2010. The U.S. population is at 221,449,281 residents.
Census officials say low immigration and birth rates contributed to the slowing growth rate.
Southern and western states grew at a faster rate than the rest of the nation, while Midwest states' populations grew by 3.4% over the past 10 years.
Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon all gained seats in Congress, while Texas gained two seats. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia all lost a seat.
The Minnesota Legislature will go through a redistricting process to redraw state and federal legislative boundaries over the next year or so based on the finalized 2020 Census Bureau figures. While lawmakers in the House and Senate are already meeting to propose redistricting plans, the process will likely go to the courts before new political boundaries are finalized.
State courts have drawn up redistricting maps every 10 years since the 1990s.
