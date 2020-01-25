Court documents: Extremist group wanted to attack Virginia rally to start "civil war."
GOP lawmakers ask Sherburne County to be a gun sanctuary
Virginia advances ‘red flag’ law
RICHMOND, VA. — The day after a massive gathering of gun-rights activists at the Virginia Capitol, the state Senate on Tuesday advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
The Democratic-led Senate gave preliminary approval to approved the so-called “red flag” law. The measure is set for a final vote in the Senate, likely Wednesday, before going to the House.
W. Va. senator invites NRA to move
CHARLESTON, W.VA. —
A West Virginia senator is inviting the National Rifle Association to move to his state as lawmakers pursue gun-control measures in neighboring Virginia, where the group now has its headquarters.
The invitation came in a Monday letter from Republican Sen. Randy Smith to NRA leadership that said his home state lets residents carry guns without permits and its lawmakers have pushed to allow firearms on college campuses.
Charges: Mom killed 3 kids
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children, who were found dead inside the family’s home after firefighters got a call about a drowning, authorities said Tuesday.
The 22-year-old mother, Rachel Henry, “has admitted to harming her three children,” which led to their deaths, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told the press.
Boy, dad, shot when gun discharges
BLOOMINGTON, IND. —
A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.
The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot.
The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Girl injured by gunfire on highway
DALLAS — A 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car in a “road rage incident” on a Dallas highway, police said Monday.
The suspected gunman opened fire after a nearcollision between his older, white sedan and the SUV around 9:30 p.m., police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Two men found shot to death in Detroit
DETROIT — An officer found one man shot to death inside a car and another on the ground nearby in Detroit early Monday, police said.
According to police, an officer found the bodies after responding to a call that a car had hit a fence shortly after 2 a.m.
Police said it was not immediately clear if the two had been shooting at each other or were shot by someone else.
The Associated Press
