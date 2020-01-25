This image from a Jan. 1, 2020 surveillance video and released in a U.S. Attorney detention memorandum, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr, right, and Patrik Mathews leaving a store in Delaware where they purchased ammunition and paper shooting targets. The pair, along with William Garfield Bilbrough IV, plotted to carry out “essentially a paramilitary strike” at a Virginia gun rights rally, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FBI agents arrested Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough on Jan., 16, as part of a broader investigation of The Base, a white supremacist group.