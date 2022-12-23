The Free Press
A shooting at the Mall of America Friday evening left one person dead, according to a report in The Star Tribune, quoting a law enforcement source.
The shooting occurred in the Nordstrom Department store. The Bloomington Police Department confirmed the shooting on the eve of Christmas Eve and the mall was briefly put on lockdown about 8 p.m., according to the Star Tribune report. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, but the mall then asked customers to leave as it closed for the night.
Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse told the Star Tribune the shooting was inside Nordstrom, although police had not confirmed that earlier in the night. Nordstrom was one of the mall’s original tenants and anchor stores, according to the Star Tribune.
Police did not immediately report any arrests, how many people were involved or what may have led to the shooting. There was another shooting incident at the mall in August.
According to the Star Tribune report Dan Kauppi, who was shopping at the mall at the time, said: “An alarm went off in the mall, which was unusual, and an announcement said a lockdown was happening and to go into a store and head to the back. The store I am in closed their front gates. After a few moments they said we should head to the stock room.”
Another store clerk at Club Monaco, a clothing store near Nordstrom said police told them to shut the store door and “stay down” at about 8 p.m. Some customers in the store left and the clerk said she could see police running around.
, but none with guns drawn, according to the Star Tribune report.
“I’m a little freaked out,” she told the Star Tribune.
