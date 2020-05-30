Gov. Tim Walz and state leaders voiced optimism Saturday night that their pleas for people to obey an 8 p.m. curfew and an aggressive response against those defying the curfew was helping to avoid a repeat of the chaos of the last few nights.
"We're in a significantly greater position of strength than we were last night,” Minnesota National Guard chief Jon Jensen told reporters, adding, “we know there's a long way to go.”
Paul Schnell, the state corrections commissioner and part of the state leadership team overseeing the response against protesters, said law enforcement began acting around 8:45, including pushing back against a group near the 5th Precinct police station in Minneapolis. The group splintered.
He said while it was still early, “we are committed to do whatever it takes to bring order.”
Among the most recent action:
Minneapolis police and fire along with National Guard as security were responding to flames on the roof of a shopping mall near the 3000 block of Nicollet Avenue at about 10:15 p.m.
On the Lake Street/Marshall Street bridge separating St. Paul and Minneapolis, St. Paul officers used gas to clear hundreds of people from the area. Chief Todd Axtell said those protesters were believed to be headed toward the Capitol before they were turned back. He told MPR News at 10:30 p.m.
A National Guard helicopter scooped up water from Lake Nokomis to put out a car fire.
State Patrol troopers said they made several arrests earlier at 28th and Grand Avenue in Minneapolis for gun violations. An AR-15 was confiscated.
Troopers secured the Minneapolis 5th Precinct station earlier in the evening, as they had the night before. Days earlier, protesters overran and burned the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct headquarters.
Just after 9 p.m., West St. Paul officers said they were reporting shots fired and had stopped several vehicles already “most without license plates.”
The police moves began as the Twin Cities braced for a possible fifth night of unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Gov. Tim Walz, along with state and city leaders, are pleading with residents to stay home and obey an 8 p.m. curfew.
At an early evening press conference, his third of the day, Walz vowed that the National Guard, which he fully activated earlier, and city and state law enforcement would restore peace and security.
That came a day after thousands of people flaunted the curfew to protest Floyd’s death, some of whom looted stores and set fires. State officials took an additional step of closing the area’s interstates from 7 p.m. till 6 a.m.
But as the sun set on Saturday evening, no one could say what the night would bring.
Walz and other leaders had spent the day calling for calm. They’d also asserted that much of the violence was being perpetrated by people from outside the area, including white supremacists, anarchists and drug cartel members.
“Whether they’re from Minnesota or not, if they’re out there tonight, they’re not sharing our values,” Walz said.
Photos and videos circulated on social media of alleged white supremacists who may have initiated violence.
Meanwhile, activists continued to demand justice for George Floyd. A large group of protesters marching peacefully through South Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon, ending near the fifth police precinct building, the same area that saw several fires on Friday night.
Leaders hoped those protesters would soon go home. “We’re asking for you to let the National Guard have the street after 8 p.m. so that we make sure we can restore order,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters at a noon briefing. “We need to be able to stop the burning and the looting and the destruction.”
As darkness fell, the highways closed and a curfew took effect. A tension hung over the Twin Cities — and there was hope among many residents that another night of violence could be avoided.
“This is a moment where we get to rehearse our shared humanity,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.
Meanwhile, Walz said he expected the same people who’d set fires and looted stores in previous nights to return to the streets.
“We’re prepared for that,” he said.
