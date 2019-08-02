WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump abruptly gave up his choice to serve as the nation’s next intelligence chief Friday, tweeting that Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, who had gotten minimal support from Republican senators, was being mistreated by the media.
“Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
“John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly,” he added in a second tweet.
Ratcliffe, a vocal critic of Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, was announced last week as Trump’s choice to succeed former Sen. Dan Coats in the post of director of national intelligence.
But Republicans, many of whom were irked by Trump’s treatment of Coats, hedged on whether they would support Ratcliffe. In recent days, he drew controversy because of his apparent overstatements of his national security experience.
He had claimed that as U.S. attorney in eastern Texas he had participated in a major anti-terrorism case, but lawyers involved in the case said his description of his role was not true.
Critics of Ratcliffe, who was the mayor of a small Texas city before being elected to Congress in 2014, also questioned whether he would be able or willing to provide facts to Trump that don’t match the president’s personal views. The intelligence director post, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was designed to coordinate the nation’s many intelligence agencies and give the president nonpolitical advice on intelligence matters. The director is, by law, supposed to have extensive experience in the field.
Ratcliffe followed Trump’s tweets with his own, stating that he was “humbled” by the nomination but had asked Trump to withdraw him.
“I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue,” he wrote.
The withdrawal leaves Trump without a clear replacement for Coats.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., who had indicated he would move quickly on Ratcliffe’s nomination, said he has “respect” for the Texas congressman’s decision to withdraw his name. He urged the White House to move quickly on another nominee.
“As the White House determines its next nominee, I’m heartened by the fact that ODNI has an experienced and capable leadership team to help see it through this transition,” he said, referring by acronym to the office of the director of national intelligence. “However, there is no substitute for having a Senate-confirmed director in place to lead our Intelligence Community. I remain committed to moving the official nomination through regular order once it is submitted to the Senate.”
Burr’s reference to the office’s leadership team appeared to be a signal to Trump, who has been opposed to elevating Coats’ deputy, Sue Gordon, to acting head of the office. Gordon is a well-regarded intelligence professional who is considered politically independent. Under law, Gordon would normally become the head of the office, but White House officials have been looking at ways to bypass her.
The White House resistance to Gordon has upset many Democrats and some Republicans.
“I think he’d be making a serious mistake. Sue Gordon is about the best you can get in terms of intelligence professionals,” said Larry Pfeiffer, who worked in the office when it was first created under President George W. Bush. “It just makes zero sense to appoint anybody other than Sue Gordon.”
Ratcliffe joins a growing list of people whom Trump has picked and then been forced to give up on — sometimes even before a formal nomination — after signals from Congress that the nominees would not be able to garner enough support for confirmation on Capitol Hill.
Trump frequently announces names without waiting for a formal vetting process, a practice that in some cases has opened his choices to humiliating public disclosures. In May, for example, Trump had to give up on nominating Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve Board after disclosures about his personal finances and articles he had written that several senators said disparaged women’s economic advancement. A month before that, Trump dropped plans to name Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential hopeful, to the Fed.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to those cases as he welcomed Ratcliffe’s withdrawal.
“Rep. Ratcliffe never should have been considered in the first place. This is part of a pattern from President Trump: nomination on a whim without consultation or vetting, and then forced withdrawal when a mess ensues — just like what happened with Herman Cain, Stephen Moore, Ronny Jackson and many more. The next director of national intelligence must be someone who is nonpartisan, sees the world objectively and speaks truth to power.”
James Jay Carafano, a Heritage Foundation foreign policy expert, said the Ratcliffe situation was indicative of Trump’s casual approach to nominations. “He brings people in. If it doesn’t work out, you get rid of them and bring other people in,” he said.
