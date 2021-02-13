WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's senators voted on major issues during the week ending Feb. 12. The House was in recess.
Acquitting Donald Trump
Voting 57 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 13 failed reach a two-thirds majority needed to convict former President Trump on an article of impeachment charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. All members of the Democratic caucus and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. The Republicans were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mitt Romney of Utah.
A yes vote was to convict Trump.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Allowing witness testimony
The Senate on Feb. 13 voted, 55 for and 45 against, to allow witness testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment trial. This followed disclosures about a telephone conversation Trump had with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, as the Capitol attack raged. Trump reportedly belittled McCarthy's request that he call off the rioters, according to notes taken by Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., when she discussed the call with McCarthy. House managers originally said they wanted to depose Herrera Beutler to shed light on Trump's frame of mind during the riot, but then asked only that her account be admitted as written evidence, which then occurred.
A yes vote was to open the trial to witnesses.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Agreeing to rules for impeachment trial
Voting 89 for and 11 against, the Senate on Feb. 9 approved rules (S Res 47) agreed to by both parties to govern the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starting that day. In part, the framework allowed four hours' debate on a Republican challenge (below) to the constitutionality of the trial.
A yes vote was to establish trial rules.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Rejecting constitutional objection
Voting 56 for and 44 against, the Senate on Feb. 9 agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. The oath requires presidents to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." Democrats also cited a letter debunking the GOP argument signed by more than 150 constitutional scholars and judges of all ideologies.
A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Confirming Denis McDonough as veterans secretary
Voting 87 for and seven against, the Senate on Feb. 8 confirmed Denis R. McDonough, 51, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second non-veteran to fill the post. He had been former President Barack Obama's chief of staff and deputy national security advisor.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
