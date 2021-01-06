Gov. Tim Walz will ease off restrictions on indoor dining next week as Minnesota’s coronavirus situation improves, but it won’t be anywhere a return to normal operations, according to people provided with advance information of Wednesday’s announcement.
The new order will include allowances for a return to indoor restaurant service at 50% capacity, with an upper limit on the number of patrons that can be in larger establishments at once.
Bars can again have customers but they are limited to parties of two who are seated at properly spaced tables. People can order from the bar but then must return to their tables under the new regulations. Service must stop by 10 p.m.
There are also adjustments for other entertainment venues — bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and the like — that will allow for them to reopen at 25 percent capacity. They are currently closed.
A prior order by Walz that was first announced in mid-November and extended last month is set to lapse after Sunday night.
Walz is not expected to make any adjustments to social gathering limits designed to keep members of more than three households from congregating when outside or two households while inside.
Earlier this week when he signaled he would loosen restrictions, Walz cited lower coronavirus test positivity rates than when the restrictions were imposed. The state’s hospitals, he said, are under less dire strain. He said he personally would feel comfortable eating at a restaurant once indoor table service resumes.
Walz will outline the new order at a 2 p.m. address today. The Free Press website will carry a link to live coverage of the address.
