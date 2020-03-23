ST. PAUL — Flanagan says her brother has died after getting coronavirus.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said her brother Ron has died after contracting COVID-19.
In an Instagram post late Sunday Flanagan said her brother, who lived in Tennessee, received a cancer diagnosis some weeks ago. After getting COVID-19, he was placed on a ventilator and a medically induced coma.
Flanagan said her brother's death underlines the importance of people staying home. In the post she wrote "please consider the possibility that you are carrying the virus and don't know it, and then you walk by the next Ron, my big brother, in public."
— Euan Kerr/MPR News
