Minnesota got a dose of mixed budget news Tuesday with finance officials predicting a small surplus will accrue by next summer but a deficit will have to be repaired for the two years that follow.
The improved outlook — a $641 million surplus through June instead of a shortfall four times as big that was projected back in May — could lead to a quicker deal on a relief package for businesses and workers coping with fallout from COVID-19 and related restrictions.
For the next two-year budget, which lawmakers must approve in 2021, a $1.273 billion deficit is predicted by the Department of Minnesota Management and Budget.
"Today’s budget forecast makes one thing clear — we are in a significantly stronger financial position than we thought we would be last spring," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, wrote on Twitter.
He called on lawmakers to respond to that improved budget picture by supporting “front-line workers, families in need, and the small businesses hit hardest” by COVID-19."
Business leaders shared a similar sentiment.
“We’re laser-focused on speeding relief to Minnesota businesses and our economy as a whole,” Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “The good news of this forecast means that the legislature can take immediate steps to help stabilize small and medium-sized businesses and jumpstart economic recovery throughout the state.”
‘Incredibly difficult to pin down’
The new economic forecast is just the latest turn in a roller coaster year of budget estimates. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it exceedingly difficult to predict the state’s finances.
“It will not be the simplest of forecasts,” Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said ahead of the full report’s release.
In a preview, the agency said economic challenges persist.
“Minnesota has 184,000 fewer jobs than in February and, while the economic downturn has affected all Minnesotans, unemployment has disproportionately impacted lower wage workers,” officials wrote.
It has been several months since the state finance team has taken a hard look at both spending patterns and tax collections. In February, Minnesota’s treasury was in solid shape and a $1.5 billion surplus was estimated for the current two-year budget.
That report was released within weeks of the coronavirus hitting the U.S. in a significant way, leading to business shutdowns and other restrictions in Minnesota. By May, that surplus had evaporated and a nearly $2.5 billion deficit was projected to amass by June 2021. The outlook was even worse two years further down the track.
Schowalter, who recently took the finance post under Gov. Tim Walz but who held the job for many years under the last administration, said the pandemic has been economically volatile.
“It’s been incredibly difficult to pin down where Minnesota is at because this pandemic, this COVID-19 is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said. “Usually when you do a forecast, you base it on prior experience, prior understanding of how things work. We don’t know how a pandemic is going to affect the economy, how it’s going to affect people’s decisions and what’s going to happen in the future.”
In five of the six months since the dire May report, Minnesota’s tax collections have outstripped expectations — sometimes by a lot. Just for this fiscal year, which began in July, there’s been $800 million that’s come in more than projected.
