A crash involving a wrong way driver on Interstate 90 in southeastern Minnesota has left six people dead.
A motorist heading east in the westbound lanes struck an oncoming vehicle about 1:30 a.m. at milepost 223 between the Marion Rest Area and Hwy. 42., the State Patrol said.
One of the vehicles caught fire, according to media reports.
Three people were in each of the vehicles, a 2005 Chrysler Sebring and a 2008 Ford Focus. Investigators have not determined which vehicle was going in the wrong direction, a State Patrol spokesman said.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The freeway was closed for several hours and motorists were detoured via Hwy. 42 to Hwy. 14 to 50th Avenue SE. to Hwy. 52, MnDOT said.
