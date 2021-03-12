Gov. Tim Walz is pulling back on some of Minnesota’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions Friday, almost a year after he first imposed emergency measures.
Starting at noon Monday, people will be able to gather in groups of up to 50 people outdoors and 15 indoors, while indoor capacity at bars and restaurants will increase to 75 percent. Bar seating will increase to parties of four.
Capacity limits will also go up at fitness centers — up to 50 percent — and entertainment venues — 50 percent, with a limit of 250 people.
The occupancy limit goes away for religious services and at salons and barbershops, but social distancing will still be required.
The state is also rolling back restrictions on large venues, effective April 1. This means that the Twins will be able to host up to 10,000 for their home opener next month at Target Field.
Then beginning April 15, remote work will no longer be required but strongly recommended. But employers should still accommodate employees who want to work from home, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Walz is expected to speak at 11 a.m.
Walz has been under pressure to reduce COVID-19-related curbs on bars, restaurants and other public gathering places given that the state’s pandemic conditions have improved significantly over the past month and vaccinations are accelerating.
“I think you’ll start to see the dial turns happen faster and rapidly happen,” Walz said Thursday, citing the pace of vaccinations.
The governor said that he's still on the watch for COVID-19 variants that could push up caseloads. Minnesota health officials on Thursday said they have confirmed the first case of the worrisome so-called South Africa variant in Minnesota.
Still, Walz said he right now the numbers are headed in the right direction to allow for the easing of restrictions.
“There’s no reason at this point in time, unless we see the variants come roaring back and something goes terribly wrong, I think those things will happen,” he said.
The governor recently said that big events such as June weddings and the Minnesota State Fair were within reach given the pandemic metrics and the pace of vaccination.
In the meantime, visitation rules are easing up in Minnesota's long-term care facilities.
After changes in guidance at the federal level, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that long term care facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of the vaccination status of residents or visitors.
There are limits on visitations — including if unvaccinated residents are in a county where the positivity rate is more than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of the residents in the facility are vaccinated. Visits are limited in cases where residents have confirmed COVID-19 or are in quarantine.
