MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 34 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region Sunday, with all nine counties reporting an increase.
Martin County reported the most, with seven new cases and a total of 506, followed by six in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties, bringing those county totals to 1,806 and 589, respectively.
Faribault County had four new cases, followed by three in Sibley County. Brown, Waseca and Watonwan Counties reported two cases each for Sunday.
To date, 5,348 residents in the nine-county region have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the MDH reported 1,048 new cases. That’s the fourth consecutive day of over 1,000 cases in Minnesota. Minnesota’s total number of positive cases grew to 103,826 Sunday.
But the recent high case numbers are largely driven by high testing volumes, and key metrics such as hospitalizations and the positivity rate have improved in recent days.
The 1,048 newly confirmed cases were based off 30,373 tests. That compares to 1,434 cases from 29,075 tests in Saturday’s report. Just 3.5 percent of Sunday’s tests were positive, down from 5.9 percent two weeks ago.
Meanwhile deaths from COVID-19 continue to trend upward. Sunday’s seven newly reported deaths were down from 14 on Saturday, but an increase from four last Sunday. The seven-day average of new deaths rose above 10 per day Sunday, for the first time since June.
The daily number of new hospitalizations has been trending down in recent days, though the daily MDH reports no longer include information on the total number of people hospitalized or in ICUs on a given day.
Regionally, southern and central Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state. Northern Minnesota is also on the upswing.
In southwestern Minnesota, at least 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials have previously described as the state’s largest single social spreader event.
Thirty-nine cases have now been traced to a Martin County funeral, with one person hospitalized.
Southeastern Minnesota, specifically Winona, has been another hot spot as students return to college at Winona State and other schools. The problem has been compounded by similar outbreaks nearby across the Mississippi River at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
