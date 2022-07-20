In the spirit of the military minded, the designation is now official.
A large group of people gathered among peers and colleagues Wednesday to witness the Minnesota Building and Trades Council become an officially recognized Yellow Ribbon Company.
“When I retired 17 years ago, this wasn’t even on the horizon,” said former president of the organization Dick Anfang. “I’m extremely proud of the leadership that took over after me to make this happen.”
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon — a program developed by the state of Minnesota where communities and companies dedicate themselves to taking care of service members, military families and veterans — recognized that the organization — with over 70,000 union and trade professionals statewide — has connections to many veterans and current National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves among its members.
Anfang, for example, said his father served in World War II, his brother served in Vietnam, he had another who was in the Navy, and he currently has a granddaughter in the National Guard as a combat medic.
Current president of the organization Joe Fowler shares a similar background with his predecessor.
“I’m a pretty passionate military supporter,” he said. “My grandfather served, my dad was a Guard and my brother who passed away was in the Navy.”
So, naturally, the organization has made a strong commitment to ensure that service members, military families and veterans have the support they need to succeed not only within their company, but within their communities as well.
The organization’s commitment to the cause is a strong one. The members created an action plan that states how they will make programs and use existing available support for employees that have served or are now serving in the military, which has earned them a spot on the list of Yellow Ribbon Companies.
“We worked really hard over this last year to do this,” Fowler said. “It was actually a resolution that came out of our convention last year: to become a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company. That’s been accomplished within a relatively short time. I’m pretty amped about it.”
During the event, an official proclamation from Gov. Tim Walz was issued by State Auditor Julie Blaha on his behalf.
Blaha said that when she was asked to present the proclamation, she was beyond happy to do so.
“With my union background as a teacher and my experience with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon specifically, seeing what it did for military-connected families in my community was amazing,” she said. “I’m so honored to be here.”
Blaha proceeded to proclaim the organization to have met the necessary standards in order to become a Yellow Ribbon Company.
“It makes a lot of sense, it’s concrete and effective, and it’s the kind of work that will actually make a difference,” she said, looking over the organization's plan of action earlier.
The organization was then invited to share their practices with other like-minded organizations and continue the good work they do for service members, military families and veterans in the state.
Members of the organization, community leaders — including Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad — and the National Guard of Minnesota were all at the ceremony and celebrated the organization's achievement with food and drinks served on the Civic Center Plaza lawn afterward.
