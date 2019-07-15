If Kelsey Bigbee has any say in the matter, the moringa tree will become a household name in Mankato and beyond.
The leaves, seeds, flowers and pods of this subtropical tree, grown by farmers in Nepal, are used for a variety of food and medicinal purposes. Bigbee, of Mankato, who served in Nepal as a Peace Corps Volunteer from 2013-2015, was introduced to the tree during her two-year commitment there. She has since created a business called Ruhk, which means “tree” in the Nepali language. She imports the dried leaves in powder form from some of the same Nepali farmers she met there.
Some of those farmers lack the resources to turn the leaves into powder so they can be shipped abroad.
To raise awareness, she and friend Hannah Thompson reached out to the Nepali Student Association, a student group on the campus of Minnesota State University. Together, they hosted Taste of Nepal in Mankato Sunday to acquaint locals with the local Nepali community and to help support moringa farmers there.
“Nepal is kind of an inaccessible place for a lot of people to get to,” Bigbee said. “But it’s such a special place for me, and anyone that goes there will tell you how special it is. I wanted to bring that back to the Mankato community and share the things that make Nepal special.”
On Sunday evening, local residents mingled with some of MSU’s international students from Nepal, who prepared a vast spread of food from their home country, including rice, dal, chicken, and pickled vegetables at The Hub Food Park. Visitors were treated to Nepali music, dancing and personalized henna tattoos — a dye made from the tree of the same name.
Padam Chauhan, a graduate student at MSU and Nepal native, said the moringa tree is well-known in his home country. He and other members of the Nepali Student Association liked the idea of promoting the farmers of this popular food source and medicine.
“The tree is so important,” Chauhan said. “It’s used for everything.”
Anjila Adhikari, who spent the evening drawing henna patterns on people’s hands, said the moringa tree is known for its anti-cancer properties.
She said the Nepali Student Organization helped her to connect with people from her own country, while sharing that culture with people here.
“It’s like a family,” Adhikari said. “Even though we meet here for the first time, we have the same culture.”
Association president Yaman Pandey said there are currently over 150 Nepali students studying at MSU, and their mission is to reach out to the larger community.
“We volunteer around the Mankato area and we work to publicize the culture of Nepal,” Pandey said.
Proceeds from the event, with support from local businesses, raised money to help those farmers purchase equipment that dries and grinds the moringa leaves into a powder so it can be exported.
Vicki Lauruhn and Tom Hager, of North Mankato, have gone to Nepali restaurants in the Twin Cities, and were acquainted with the international student office at MSU. When they read about the event on Facebook, they were intrigued.
“We’re always interested in other cultures and people,” Lauruhn said. “One of our favorite restaurants is Everest on Grand (St. Paul), so right away we were interested in the food and what they are sharing. It’s a great way to get familiar with the concept and the plan for the farmers.”
Nepal, sandwiched between China and India and known as the birthplace of Buddhism and home to Mount Everest, is home to 29 million people. The country makes up the largest representation of MSU’s 1100 international students.
Thompson said she and Bigbee hope Sunday’s gathering will provide a template for future community events, designed to highlight Mankato’s diversity while supporting global endeavors.
“We hope to do more events like this and help people see all the different cultures that we have in our community and how valuable it is to have people from other cultures here,” Thompson said.
