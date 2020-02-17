What’s holding you back?
For many, it’s their own mindset. Whether that means stress, unhealthy mental cycles or patterns or how people talk to themselves.
THiNQ Success helps teach people to train their brain to become their optimal self, wherever they are in their journey.
“We are performance coaches,” said Ashley Kuemper, a coach at THiNQ. “We help people look at things like managing stress and improving performance. Everything we do is a mental focus. We do this in a couple of ways.”
The organization can meet with groups or individuals, and they have different approaches with everyone they meet with.
For individuals, they meet one on one to discuss plans, the future and see where they want to grow. For businesses, they come in and look at the business and employee success as a whole and work to establish or alter company culture. They do everything from coaching teachers to individuals, parents and more.
“Everything is tailored to what you need. It’s not like one size fits all,” Ashley said.
She said they find out what people’s minds are doing and how their mind is running the show.
“We really focus on teaching people the resilience mindset,” said Matt Kuemper, a fellow life coach and Ashley’s husband. “I think it really helps people find their purpose in life and find the resiliency to go after it,” he said.
“People feel like they don’t have control of their life and we empower them to take back control,” Ashley said.
“People could always use stress management. There are some very simple things we can get them to work on. It’s just an improvement in quality of life. We’re really interested in helping the community. Everyone could use a bit of mental tuning,” she said.
Individual inspirationThe couple are both inspired to help people find and use the mental skills they teach people about, but they were inspired in very different ways.
For Ashley, it was more of a health journey.
“I had been sick for quite a while and it turned out to be something super easy to fix, but we did not know that so I ended up hospitalized. The tipping point was one time I sat down on the couch and my pants ripped. It was kind of an eye-opening moment,” Ashley said.
Ashley pushed herself to run a 10k and then a half marathon. Along the way they found out the culprit of her weight gain: a food sensitivity to gluten and dairy. It all made sense. Those foods caused her pain so she avoided them with less healthy alternatives before. Now she had more information and better skills to help take her life back.
But this journey wasn’t over. Ashley wanted to help people find the mental strength to help themselves in situations similar to hers.
“I’ve always liked helping people. I’m a fixer. I like helping people get to a better place. Once I got into grad school I realized these skills are a part of everyone,” she said.
Matt’s story is different in that his own quest to find these same mental skills started out with a trip to Iraq.
“When I was 17 I joined the Army reserves, and immediately after high school went to basic training,” he said.
Then he was shipped off to the Middle East.
“While I was in Iraq I was a fueler. There was a point where I was doing day-to-day operations for an 800,000 gallon fuel farm,” Matt said.
Then he came home and things changed.
“When I got home I had a lot of trouble finding purpose and kind of reintegrating into society. I landed a job at a bookstore and slowly started reading a lot. I decided to use my GI Bill to go back to school and I fell in love with teaching,”
Matt was able to find purpose in his life again using the skills he developed in school and through learning. He went from the military where every day everyone has a purpose and a mission to everyday life, where that can sometimes be more of a gray area. He wanted to help people who struggle the same way he did.
“I found by living more mindfully and living that way I was able to increase my own happiness and quality of life. I wanted to help veterans with that,” Matt said.
Helping veteransAfter creating a relatively successful business, the couple realized they wanted to do something big.
“Our goal is to help create a more mindful community. This year we really want to focus on the veteran and military group,” Ashley said.
“I think it’s because my transition back was so difficult that I want to help. I felt very isolated,” Matt said.
“It took me a while to want to get back into that veteran community, but I see a lot of veterans who had a hard time getting back in, too. With military personnel there’s still a little bit of stigma around mental health,” Matt said.
Together they work on helping veterans get active and also conquer stress.
“There’s just something gratifying about being able to help other people,” Matt said.
