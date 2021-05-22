WASECA — After he was shot in the head by an armed prowler in a Waseca yard in January 2020, Waseca police officer Arik Matson woke up in the hospital with a challenging road ahead, from relearning everyday tasks to adjusting to life outside the police force, a profession he loved.
“When I had to leave the police department, it felt like I was losing my family,” Matson said.
But Matson’s colleagues with the Waseca Police Department and the wider community have shown him just how large of a family he has. Scores of people lined up Saturday to greet him, his wife, Megan, and their two daughters following the opening ceremony of the Matson Strong benefit at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
“Things have been going really good, given the situation that we’re in,” Megan Matson said. “But we’re taking it day by day, sometimes hour by hour. We’re just trying to find our new norm.”
The event was just as much of a celebration and a thank-you to the community’s support as it was a fundraiser to help cover daily expenses and medical bills, she said.
“It is a benefit,” Megan Matson said, “but it’s also just our way to support how far Arik has come and for everybody that has been a part of our journey or has helped us in some sort of way can all get together and meet each other.”
Carla Means, of Waseca, invited her daughter from the Twin Cities to come down to the celebration and benefit, which featured a classic car show, silent auction, bake sale, food vendors and live music throughout the day and into the night.
Her daughter, Amanda Monn, said she has a number of close friends who are police officers. Even though they don’t know the Matsons personally, they wanted to come and show their support.
“I’ve lived here a long time,” Means said. “The community is really good about supporting their officers and their first responders.”
Brandon Harmdierks, a close friend of the Matsons from Albert Lea, said that support comes down to a tight-knit community that is willing to do whatever it takes to help their own in times of need.
“Arik is very well liked,” he said. “When this happened, everyone came out to support him.”
Harmdierks, who drops by to see the family once a week or so, said Arik Matson’s can-do attitude in the face of so many ongoing challenges since the shooting is reflective of his strong work ethic.
“It’s just who he is,” Harmdierks said. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever known.”
Proceeds from the bake sale, silent auction and through individual donations will go toward the Matson family to cover day-to-day expenses and medical bills.
“The medical bills are extraordinarily high, probably in excess of seven figures,” said Ron Meuser, an Eden Prairie-based lawyer who is mediating with insurance companies to negotiate workers' compensation and disability claims for Arik Matson’s rehabilitation. His firm represents police and firefighters throughout Minnesota.
“Everyone has stepped up to the plate and donated to help him out,” Meuser said. “Despite the fact that everyone’s trying, it’s an endless need, so whatever people can give is fantastic.”
Ray Rew, a longtime resident of Waseca and organizer for Saturday’s event, said he knew right away that he wanted to do something for Matson shortly after he was hurt.
“Over the years, I became very good friends with the police department,” he said. “Then when Arik was shot, I said, ‘I’m going to do something for him.'”
The original plan was to hold a silent auction at the Waseca VFW to benefit the Matson family just a couple of months after the shooting. But then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. A plan to reschedule the benefit for last fall fell through again when a spike in cases led to continued restrictions of in-person gatherings.
Over the past few months, the outreach of support and interest among the community and region made it clear the VFW’s capacity of 250 people would not be enough room to hold the large crowd expected.
“It’s been over a year and a few months since we began planning this,” said Sharon Rew who along with her husband, Ray, reached out to Michelle Kahnke, manager of the Waseca VFW, and Megan Matson about holding a benefit.
“But it just happened to get so big," Sharon Rew said, "and then some law officers said, ‘Let’s have it at the fairgrounds and we’d be able to have a lot more people.’”
Kahnke, one of the main organizers, said they were expecting about 10,000 people to come through the fairgrounds Saturday.
“That’s more than the population of Waseca,” Kahnke said. “It’s just the wonderful people. We always come together no matter what happens.”
Volunteer Jeane Sexton greeted the drivers of classic cars as they arrived, including a full-size Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, to find out where they were coming from and who they were.
What struck her were just how many of those who stopped by her booth where from well beyond the region. They included attendees from Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities area.
There were also a lot of familiar faces from town. Sexton, whose husband’s family is from Waseca, said the town has a reputation for people rallying behind each other through thick and thin.
“Waseca is a small town and when one of our own needs our help, we rally behind them,” she said. “You don’t see that as much in bigger cities. Not everybody knows everybody else here, but we’re all wanting to support each other when the going gets tough.”
Molly Kapischke, of Waseca, wasn’t the least bit surprised about the strong turnout. She joined the planning committee for the event last October and said the people here are the reasons she’s chosen to stay in town and raise her own family here. She said whenever anyone is in need, it doesn’t take long for people to volunteer their time, money and other support.
“We knew people would come in waves to support them today,” she said. “No matter what, you can put up a post out there or make a phone call and you’ll have a line of people ready to help.”
Waseca Mayor Roy Srp said the community has a long track record of supporting people during both the good and bad times.
“Today is a celebration of Arik and where he’s been, where he is and where he’s going,” Srp said. “He’s a fantastic individual and the community is behind him 100%.”
Megan Matson said she and her family are touched by the continuous and unwavering support of the community as her husband continues on the long road to recovery.
“Just when you think it’s going to die off, more people come, we hear more stories and all the support and the blue lights — it’s just overwhelming,” she said.
The day after Matson was shot, a local resident rallied the community to decorate their porches with blue lights in support of Matson and the Waseca Police Department. The plan was to take them down when Matson arrived back home following months of out-of-state intensive physical therapy. But most opted to keep them up.
“You can still drive around at night and see blue lit up everywhere,” Kopischke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.