ST. PETER — Three people were injured when a semi-driver struck a car while changing lanes about four miles north of St. Peter Sunday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jamie Shawn Olson, 47, of Prior Lake, was heading northbound in a 2017 Peterbilt Semi on Highway 169 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. While attempting to change lanes, Olson struck a northbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Tierra Monae Williams, 26, of Mankato.
Williams and two passengers — Valbert M. Kardor, 21, of Staten Island, New York and Precious Uche Moses, 18, of Brooklyn Park were taken to River's Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter for non-life threatening injuries. Olson was uninjured.
Both drivers and both passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
