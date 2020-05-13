MANKATO — Drum Corps International, the governing body for all national drum corps, voted to cancel all summer events, including Kiwanis Thunder of Drums show in Mankato due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scheduled for July 7, it would have been the 30th annual event hosted by the Mankato Kiwanis Club.
Kiwanis Thunder of Drums planning committee chair Doug Faust said while they are disappointed, it was the right decision to protect the health and safety of the players and the audience.
The popular event attracts over 2,500 music fans each year at Blakeslee Stadium at MSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.