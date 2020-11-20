MANKATO — The two women knew exactly what they were looking for when they walked into Graif Clothing in Old Town Mankato Monday morning, but the trick was where to find it.
Five minutes later, another group walked into the door looking for the same thing.
“They said, ‘This might be an odd question, but is there a tree here?’ I said, ‘There is, but I can’t tell you where,’” said store manager Henry Heyer. “We snuck it back where we have a tuxedo display, over in the corner by the jackets. You could see the peak of the tree pointing out.”
The wooden trees from Bellissimo’s display are making the rounds each day at a different business until Dec. 20, from Mom and Pop’s ice cream shop and the Wooden Spoon bakery to Tune Town Records.
Justin Ek, co-owner of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings, organized the tree hunt as a way to draw customers into Old Town businesses during the holiday season.
He came up with the idea when they were working on a window display as part of the city’s “Let it Glow” contest, organized by Mankato’s City Center Partnership.
“We started with a theme of a tree farm painting,” Ek said. “My dad does these Bob Ross landscapes, so we were going to paint our windows for this contest. The painting evolved into a bigger idea of going around to local shops, purchasing some smaller gift-sized items and combining those different businesses in Old Town so we could showcase them.”
Ek said community building is one Bellissimo’s strongest passions — from residents working together to paint a mural on the side of the building in 2018 to more recent Easter and Halloween celebrations earlier this year.
He provides clues to the tree’s location each day on the business’ Facebook page.
“The daily reward is a bunch of different items from the Old Town shops,” he said. “It’s a mixed package every day that we give away; it includes gift cards and other items.”
Along with the wooden tree is an envelope, which the finders bring back to Bellissimo to pick up their gift, as well as a new word each day written on a piece of paper by the tree.
“The 35-day challenge is to collect a word that we leave out every day, and at the end of that, you’ll build the message that we made that has 35 words,” Ek said, adding that whoever can first string the words together into the message will win a $500 gift card from one of the businesses.
“They’ll be in order, and we created a Facebook group on our page so that other players can interact with each other, collect information and build community.”
So far, Ek said the trees have been found within minutes of being hidden, so he hasn’t had to provide more than one clue.
Jenna Odegard, owner of Bumbelou and president of the Old Town Association, said Bellissimo has been instrumental in bringing businesses together for a common cause.
“They’re the best neighbors to have because they’re constantly putting together community projects,” Odegard said.
“They don’t just start a conversation; they take the active steps to make things happen on their own. That often times gets the ball rolling for bigger, community-wide projects.”
Ek, who owns Bellissimo Paint and Coatings with his mother and father, Eduardo and Jennifer Ek, said he’s seen the neighborhood become more of a destination in recent years and compares Old Town to eclectic neighborhoods in larger cities such as Duluth and Minneapolis.
“It’s become a cooler place to hang than it used to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.