MANKATO — About four years ago, musicians Jacob Bases and Willis Stout founded Triple Falls Productions to promote and showcase local bands, including their own. That expanded to arts and culture as well and, most recently, covering local issues such as police reform, local government and social activism.
The duo, who met while working together in the kitchen at a local bar, found common ground almost immediately. Stout, who developed an interest in video projects while growing up in the Twin Cities area, moved to Mankato in 2013 to attend Minnesota State University. Bases moved to Mankato from New Ulm.
Stout said the common theme among his classmates that first year at MSU was to get their degree and leave Mankato, and early on he felt the same way. Soon though, he began to discover Mankato had a lot more to offer than he had previously thought.
“That kind of sparked that curiosity in me and made me more interested in following that through,” he said.
At first, they focused on live shows — highlighting local bands, and promoting and recording their performances at rehearsal spaces and local venues such as Red Rocks and the What’s Up Lounge. Then they expanded their focus to visual artists, making promotional videos for upcoming art shows at places like the 410 Project.
Bases and Stout said Triple Falls Productions came out of what they saw as a lack of local awareness and networking within Mankato’s vibrant arts, music and cultural scene. It’s the umbrella organization that houses all of their projects, from interviews and broadcasting concerts and other events, to podcasts and live-streamed videos all posted on their Facebook page.
“We were regularly bothered by this boredom that people expressed when there is a lot going on in Mankato,” Bases said. “All you have to do is ask. Sometimes the asks were even a hello and then all of a sudden, ‘this organization has five things going on this week.’ There’s a lot going on around here, and I think people could be more noisy about it and it would enrich everything.”
Last year the two launched a podcast called TF Cast, interviewing guitarist Zach Sproles of local math-rock band Onion Bun for their first episode. Since then they’ve recorded over a dozen podcasts, which range from musical guests like Laura Karels of Mankato’s Bee Balm Fields and hip-hop artist Robert Kolbe aka !ntell!gent Des!gn, to Emy Frentz Arts Guild Director Amanda Wirig and Veterans Bridge protest organizer Jasmine D’Avilar.
Bases and Stout said the pandemic’s effect on arts and music events and the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis led them in new, unexpected directions, like livestreaming Mankato’s protests against police brutality. It’s raised their profile too, meaning more people are contacting them then the other way around, like the NAACP announcing a new Mankato-area chapter.
“There was a political shift in the culture,” Stout said. “And it felt really important to document and share those stories, especially as they relate to our immediate community and the local area.”
That has led to a wider audience that is reaching out to them with story tips, some controversial.
On June 2, Triple Falls reposted a 2015 photo sent to them by a Mankato resident. It shows two Mankato police officers restraining a person on the ground. That prompted Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal to order an external investigation into the photo.
On June 12, Triple Falls posted a photo sent to them by someone who wanted to remain anonymous of a crowd of people, some appearing to have drinks in hand, who had gathered outside a local bar.
“The backlash was really bad,” Bases said. “I’m willing to admit the post was woefully incomplete, but it did get people talking.”
Bases said deciding what to post comes down to an internal ethical battle. While those photos may lack some context, they see the value in getting that information out there to raise local awareness and foster discussions.
“When stuff like that comes to us, typically we have a discussion about it and see where it goes,” Bases said. “There are situations where people feel apprehensive about sharing something because of the backlash and not knowing where to go with that. If I can understand that there’s truth to it, I’m willing to hold that burden to some degree.”
Bases and Stout don’t hide their opinions, and Bases refers to himself as “unapologetically liberal.” In a written op-ed on the Triple Falls Facebook page and online publishing platform Medium, Bases criticized a presentation on police reform at the Aug. 3 Mankato City Council meeting for what he said lacked specifics and politicized the George Floyd issue.
Bases doesn’t apologize for those stances, and he doesn’t hide it either.
“I think that’s important at least to me because you’ll just get accused of it, that this is dishonest media,” he said. “There’s nothing dishonest about my beliefs – I follow what I believe to be right.”
Despite the recent uptick in news coverage, Bases and Stout say they’ll continue to make music and art a priority. Plans are in the works to create short 10-minute documentaries highlighting a different issue or event in Mankato.
They say keeping the focus local and on Mankato has allowed them to broaden their coverage. They say they’re discovering the wide variety of projects, interests and perspectives among Mankato residents.
“It’s given me a greater appreciation for the area and the people who live here,” Stout said.
