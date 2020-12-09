It’s been a difficult year for many artists and nonprofits as in-person events like gallery exhibits and fundraisers have been canceled or postponed.
But one arts nonprofit that has weathered the changes well is the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts. The organization has used the pandemic to work on new projects such as creating a virtual gallery.
Twin Rivers’ mission is to create an environment that supports creatives, educate on the importance of the arts sector and help integrate art into the community.
Twin Rivers lost one of its main funding sources when it was unable to hold in-person fundraisers. While that revenue stream disappeared, the organization hasn’t been impacted too badly. Twin Rivers reported having an almost $40,000 budget surplus after expenses this year.
This is because Twin Rivers has been without an executive director for most of the pandemic and moved its office into the Mogwai Collaborative, a shared office space in the Hubbard Building. The relocation reduced overhead expenses by about 43%, according to the organization.
“Financially, we are solid,” said Shannon Sinning, president of Twin River’s board of directors. “You’d think we’d be having issues because we can’t do fundraisers.”
Former Twin Rivers Executive Director Noelle Lawton left her position in May, and the interim director was only able to serve for six weeks.
The board and office manager Kathy Kerekes have stepped up since then to cover the executive director’s duties.
The empty position came at an opportune time because it has saved the organization money while there has been less revenue. The organization is going through the process of determining what the role of the new director will be and plans to begin looking to fill the position early next year.
As local artists adapt to changing circumstances, Lindsey Schaefer, a Twin Rivers board member, has been connecting with these artists to see how the organization can support them. Some artists are thriving with the extra time to pursue creative work. Others are struggling from the reduced socialization and the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Sinning said it’s been hard for artists because there’s been less opportunity to meet people and promote their work. One way the organization is helping is by creating a virtual art gallery that will be launched in the spring.
Implementing an online gallery was something that had been talked about before, but the pandemic pushed Twin Rivers to move forward with the initiative. It is meant to be an opportunity for artists’ work to be seen and sold online.
The year-round virtual gallery, called shopART e-gallery, is in part a replacement to the live GSR Fine Art Festival Show. With in-person events on pause, the board wanted to find a way to move the festival online.
It’s been a big year for Twin Rivers, with the wrapping up of the Silo Art mural project. Sinning said he hopes the finished mural along Riverfront Drive can give people something positive to look at during this difficult time.
As Twin Rivers steps up to support artists, other organizations are also helping out. Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council offers grants for art organizations in the area and is trying to aid those in a difficult situation due to the pandemic. Prairie Lakes is helping fund Twin River’s virtual art gallery.
The arts is a large industry in the area. The economic impact of nonprofits and culture organizations in Mankato was $20.3 million in 2016, according to a report by Creative MN.
The Twin Rivers board is also working on getting a grant to create a virtual experience of the Silo Art mural. The experience would give kids around Greater Minnesota an opportunity to see the mural and learn about the process of creating it.
Not being able to focus on fundraising has opened up time for the organization to give attention to these other projects, which to Sinning is a silver lining to the pandemic.
“We are trying to have Twin Rivers come out of this better than it was before,” Sinning said.
