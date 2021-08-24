SLEEPY EYE — Two drivers were injured after a semi-truck and a car collided on the north end of Sleepy Eye Tuesday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, a Sleepy Eye man was driving a southbound 2016 Peterbilt Semi Truck on Highway 4 at about 3 p.m. He collided with a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 19-year-old Sleepy Eye woman, at the intersection of Highway 4 and Third Avenue NW in Sleepy Eye.

The State Patrol has not released the names or medical status of the drivers.

