BLUE EARTH — Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 90 near Blue Earth Sunday.
According to the State Patrol, at 2:23 p.m., Kenneth Roy Sann, 58, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was crossing Highway 169 just north of Interstate 90 in a 2018 GMC Terrain when it collided with a southbound 2010 Dodge Caliber driven by Nicholas Michael Alphs, 23, of Blue Earth.
Sann was treated on site and Alphs was taken to Blue Earth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
